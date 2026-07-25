Paul Anka to perform at F.M. Kirby Center this fall

Legendary singer/songwriter Paul Anka will perform at the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday, Nov. 8.

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WILKES-BARRE — Paul Anka continues to write, perform, and create — his way.

Show promoter Thom Greco said Anka has always conducted his career his way.

The musician is scheduled to perform at at 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8, at the F.M. Kirby Center for Performing Arts. Greco said the national tour — “You are my destiny tour” — announced this week, includes a Wilkes-Barre date, which will be announced Monday by the venue.

Tickets will be available at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 29, for pre-sale to Kirby Members and then at 10 a.m. to the general public on Friday, July 31.

Ticket pricing is from $65 to $125 and there is a $4 facility charge on top of the pricing, Greco said. He said a select number of tickets are $225, which includes a prime seat and a pre-concert soiree with food and open bar from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. The pre-concert event will be held at Nelly’s Speakeasy, 11 E. Bennett St., 101-105 North Main St., across from King’s College, Wilkes-Barre.

“Paul Anka is an icon and what an opportunity for our area to watch a star that transcends time from the 1950s until now with his musical hits and entertainment,” said Joe Nardone Sr. “Even at 84, he sounds great and actually sings his songs — no tapes. And, ticket prices are reasonable — even when you compare all the other shows in other markets.”

Greco said he started promoting Paul Anka shows at the Kirby Center in 1987, and Anka has not performed in the Northeast since 2012.

“Paul Anka is hotter now than ever with the HBO special, his song, ‘You Are My Destiny,’ on the Netflix series, ‘Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen’, his recent album, and the sensational Tik-Tok traffic for his songs,” Greco said.

Anka became a recording star at an early age in the 1950s with his first hit, “Diana” (1957) when Anka was just 16. This self-written track became a massive international number-one-hit. “Lonely Boy” (1959) topped the Billboard Hot 100 for four weeks as his first official U.S. number-one single.

In the late 60’s, Anka wrote “My Way” for Frank Sinatra and by the 70’s, he had another string of hits like “(You’re) Having My Baby,” “Don’t Like To Sleep Alone,” and “Times Of Your Life” which confirmed his status as an icon of popular music.

As a songwriter, he penned hits for (or contributed to collaborations with) Sinatra, Buddy Holly (“It Doesn’t Matter Anymore”), Sammy Davis Jr. (“I’m Not Anyone”), Tom Jones (“She’s a Lady”), Barbra Streisand (“Jubilation”), Michael Jackson (“Love Never Felt So Good”) and Drake (“Don’t Matter to Me”).

The Canadian-American has been a songwriter and singer since he was 13. He has composed more than 900 songs and recorded more than 120 albums. And he doesn’t plan to stop anytime soon.

“If you’re standing still, they’re throwing dirt on you,” Anka told USA TODAY. “Curiosity is a beautiful thing. When I live within myself, I don’t live as an 84-year-old — knock wood — I live like I’m in my 50s. People ask about retirement, but how many books can you read? How many TV shows can you watch? I can still (perform). I own the space when I’m onstage and I don’t want to stop.”

Anka, a thoughtful conversationalist who shares stories with the sagacity of someone who has lived a fascinating life, continues performing, touring and releasing music, emphasizing longevity through health habits. His career spans over 900 songs, iconic hits, and collaborations with Sinatra, Presley, and Jackson. His documentary highlights his enduring appeal, creative process, and reflections on his signature song, “My Way,” symbolizing doing things his way.

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Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.