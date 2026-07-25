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WILKES-BARRE — The health of Northeast Pennsylvania’s population is affected by chronic disease, behavioral risk factors, access to care, and other social and economic conditions.

Updated indicators released by The Institute show areas of progress alongside persistent challenges affecting residents of Lackawanna, Luzerne, Wayne, and Wyoming counties.

Data related to cancer, heart disease, healthcare access, and long-term care underscore the importance of continued investment in public health and health care services.

Jill Avery-Stoss, president and CEO of The Institute, said recent data confirms that cancer continues to be a significant cause of death across the region.

Avery-Stoss said although long-term trends show significant declines in cancer death rates in Luzerne and Wayne counties over the past decade, the annual average number of cancer deaths across the region continues to exceed the statewide average.

The number of cancer deaths increased in Lackawanna, Luzerne, and Wayne counties between 2022 and 2023, highlighting its ongoing impact on local communities.

Avery-Stoss said death rates from heart disease declined across the region and statewide from 2022 to 2023, and significant long-term improvements have been recorded in Luzerne, Wayne, and Wyoming counties.

The region continues to experience heart disease death rates above the Pennsylvania average, however. Factors such as tobacco use, poor nutrition, lack of physical activity, diabetes, and Northeastern Pennsylvania’s larger older adult population all contribute to these trends.

“Long-term care is another rising concern as the population ages,” Avery-Stoss said. “Although the number of nursing homes and available beds has remained relatively stable, costs have increased significantly. Ensuring that residents have access to a range of care options, including home-based services and skilled nursing facilities, will be increasingly important in the years ahead.”

Avery-Stoss said hospital affordability is a concern as well. She said private room rates increased in Lackawanna and Wayne counties between 2023 and 2024, even as the number of hospital beds per capita remained fairly consistent. Emergency room visits declined overall in 2024, though admission rates varied by county. Healthcare leaders continue to monitor the balance between available resources, rising costs, and community demand.

Avery-Stoss said children’s health metrics provide additional context for overall public health performance.

“For example, infant mortality, which reflects the number of deaths among babies under one year old, has shown long-term improvement in Lackawanna County,” Avery-Stoss said. “The statewide rate also declined, while Luzerne County’s rate remained stable. Mortality among children under five years of age dropped significantly in Lackawanna and Luzerne counties over the last decade, though Luzerne County saw an increase in the most recent year of available data.”

Avery-Stoss said lead exposure is another issue worthy of attention, especially given the region’s aging housing stock and water infrastructure. Although lead testing for children is mandated only for those receiving Medicaid in Pennsylvania, Avery-Stoss said elevated blood lead levels remain an issue. Lackawanna County recorded one of the lowest testing rates but the highest share of tested children with elevated blood lead levels. Wayne County reported the smallest share of elevated blood lead levels among children tested regionally.

Avery-Stoss said Insurance coverage is a central component of healthcare access. She said Northeast Pennsylvania trends related to insurance coverage have shifted over the past decade. Expanded public health insurance programs have helped reduce the percentage of uninsured residents. Since 2020, Avery-Stoss said public health insurance enrollment has increased in all four counties, and private coverage has declined slightly.

“The data reinforce the importance of looking beyond individual health conditions and examining the broader factors that influence health outcomes,” Avery-Stoss said. “Access to care, preventive services, healthy environments, and community resources all play essential roles in improving quality of life and ensuring a healthier future for our region.”

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Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.