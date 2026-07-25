Swoyersville holds 4th annual Chicken Wing Fling fundraiser

The line for wings from Murphy’s Pub, which was named the ‘King of Wings’ by the NEPA Chicken Wing Bulletin.

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Swoyersville is hosting its 4th annual Chicken Wing Fling, which kicked off Saturday and continues Sunday. The event was established in 2023 as a fundraising festival for the Swoyersville Parks and Recreation department — donating money to a good cause while also serving some of the best chicken wings in the area.

Over the past three years, the Chicken Wing Fling has raised around $15,000 for Swoyersville Parks and Recreation, and proceeds from this year’s event will go towards purchasing new inclusive playground equipment.

The event features various local wing vendors, including Murphy’s Pub (which has been named the 2026 “King of Wings” by NEPA Chicken Wing Bulletin), Purple Pepper Farms, Yosemite Saloon, Booyah Burgers, and more.

Aside from wings, Chicken Wing Fling boasts some of NEPA’s favorite food trucks, such as Yogi’s Potato Pancakes, Notis the Gyro King, and Maddy’s Doghouse, to name a few. There are also various stalls dedicated to crafts, clothing, and accessories — you can leave Chicken Wing Fling having tried the area’s best wings and with a new necklace or handcrafted plushie.

On both days of the festival, there’s live music by local bands and a sensory area for children, held in participation with the event’s partners Long Life Playtime and Parenting Autism United. Chicken Wing Fling will host a 5K run called the “Hot Wing Hustle” at 9 a.m Sunday, allowing participants to burn off some calories before hitting the festival.

The event also includes a chicken wing contest with several categories: Best Mild Wings, Best Hot Wings, Most Unique Sauce, and Best Dessert Wings.

“It’s a lot of fun,” said Albert Jones of Kingston, a two-time festival attendee. “And it helps raise money for the community, which is nice. There’s nothing better than supporting a good cause and getting to eat chicken wings.”