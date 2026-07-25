Quest to halt, have voters decide on ordinance continues

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By Jennifer Learn-Andes

jandes@timesleader.com

Luzerne County is set to start public discussion on Tuesday on the structure of the commission that would rule on complaints filed under the new anti-discrimination ordinance.

Although a group of citizens is collecting signatures in a quest to halt and place the anti-discrimination ordinance on the ballot for voters to decide, council must proceed in creating the commission in case that signature campaign is unsuccessful.

Supporters say the county ordinance would expand protection to classes not covered in state and federal laws and more quickly address complaints due to a state processing backlog. Critics argue that the county should stick to mandatory responsibilities and not get involved in such matters, citing concerns about potential liability and legal expenses.

Under the county human relations commission makeup proposal up for introduction Tuesday:

The commission would consist of 13 volunteers appointed by County Council.

Commission members must be U.S. citizens and county residents at the time of appointment and throughout their term. They cannot be elected officers in any political party.

The commission would be vested with the authority to administer and enforce the ordinance and must receive “sufficient administrative and legal support” from the county Human Resources Department and Office of Law to carry out its powers and duties, including assistance with the intake of discrimination complaints and investigation of filed complaints.

If the county is named as a respondent in a discrimination complaint, the commission is authorized to engage outside legal counsel to take the place of county solicitors who regularly advise the commission.

Outside legal counsel must agree to all standard county terms and conditions, including insurance requirements. Written notice of such contracted engagements must be provided to council.

The commission would have to hold monthly public meetings that are advertised and conducted in accordance with the state open meetings law.

The county manager shall ensure the commission has meeting space, access to $1,500 per year, and other resources needed for operation and investigations. An online commission page must be provided on the county website that includes a mechanism for the online filing of discrimination complaints.

In making commission appointments, council must follow its standard process of publicly inviting interested citizens to apply and requiring applicants to be publicly interviewed by a council committee to be placed on an eligibility list.

Commission terms would be four years, but initially include some two- and three-year terms to create a staggered appointment schedule.

Council must advertise for and appoint all 13 commission members within 90 days of enacting the ordinance that covers the commission structure.

Complaint process

Aside from requiring the county administration to assist the commission in investigating complaints as needed, Tuesday’s proposed ordinance does not expand on the complaint processing procedures spelled out in the underlying anti-discrimination ordinance.

According to that prior legislation:

To reach the investigative stage, the commission must first establish that a complaint is within its jurisdiction and “sets forth a prima facie case of discrimination.” If so, the respondent must be served with a copy of the complaint and submit a written response within 60 days.

Once those steps are completed, the commission, through its investigator, shall review the complaint, answer it, and gather additional information as deemed necessary, possibly through interviews and document review.

The investigator shall be one or more commission members or an independent, non-member person “qualified to investigate.”

An investigator must be named “upon each investigation” through a majority commission vote.

The investigator determines if there is probable cause that an unlawful practice has occurred and presents findings to the commission for its decision on whether the complaint should proceed to the next level, which could include mediation and/or a public hearing.

Violators can be found guilty of a summary offense and, upon conviction, be sentenced to pay a fine ranging from $100 to $500, it said.

Next steps

Tuesday’s council meeting is at 6 p.m. in the county courthouse on River Street in Wilkes-Barre. Instructions for the remote attendance option will be posted in council’s online meeting section at luzernecounty.org.

After Tuesday’s expected introduction of the commission composition ordinance, council likely would vote on final adoption at its next meeting on Aug. 11, with a public hearing required.

By then, council will have an idea if citizens appear to have collected enough signatures to proceed with a referendum on the anti-discrimination ordinance itself — an act that could render the formation of a commission unnecessary at this time.

Citizens seeking a repeal referendum must present at least 11,615 voter signatures by Aug. 8.

While the total number of signatures will be known by the deadline, a final determination of signatures will take time because the county Election Board must consider any challenges, and the board’s decisions may be appealed to the county Court of Common Pleas.

If citizens end up meeting the validated signature threshold, council would have a 30-day window to decide if it wants to repeal the anti-discrimination ordinance.

Council failure to repeal the referred ordinance would result in the county election board placing the referendum on the ballot of the next election that falls at least 13 Tuesdays from then, which would be the 2027 primary election.

A referendum would prevent the ordinance from taking effect unless a majority of voters cast ballots against repeal.

The other scenario — insufficient signatures submitted by the citizens seeking a referendum — would mean the anti-discrimination ordinance takes effect as originally planned around Sept. 8, or 90 days after its June 9 passage, officials said.

As with all ordinances impacting operations, County Manager Romilda Crocamo said the administration will prepare a budgetary impact assessment and conduct a full review of the proposed commission structure ordinance to determine what changes to staffing, departmental structure, and internal procedures will be required to implement the commission’s enforcement authority.

Findings will be reported to council and the public when the analysis is completed, she said.

“My office’s role in this process is administrative, not legislative,” Crocamo said. “We do not take a position on the underlying policy. Our responsibility is to ensure that whatever council enacts can be implemented lawfully, efficiently, and within the county’s operational and fiscal capacity.”

More commission rules

An attendance requirement is also included in the proposed ordinance on Tuesday’s agenda. Commission members would be deemed as having resigned their seat if they miss three meetings in a row or more than three meetings per year, it said.

Council would follow county home rule charter provisions to fill vacant seats.

The commission must also provide an annual written report to council at the end of each year detailing:

• Investigations, proceedings, hearings, and studies it has conducted.

• Outcomes, decisions rendered, and other work performed.

• Recommendations for further legislation concerning abuses and discrimination due to protected classes.

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Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.