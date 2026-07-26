JamieLynn Taylor, 10, runs a lemonade stand outside of the Bourbon City Pub in Swoyersville on Sunday, raising money for a good cause. She stands with her dad, Issac; mom, Meagan; and brother, Wrighter, 8.

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SWOYERSVILLE — One person can make a difference.

But when 10-year-old JamieLynn Taylor, of Plymouth, wanted to raise money to buy back-to-school supplies for her fellow classmates, she saw firsthand what happens when a whole community steps up.

With the help of members from the NEPA Free Birds bike group, who organized a fundraiser at Fiddlers Green in Larksville, JamieLynn raised over $1,000 dollars selling lemonade to help students at her school, State Street Elementary in the Wyoming Valley West School District.

On Sunday, JamieLynn, along with parents, Meagan and Issac Taylor, and younger brother, Wrighter, 8, was back at it again, selling lemonade and desserts for a good cause.

This time, she set up her stand out in front of the Bourbon City Pub in Swoyersville during a motorcycle wash fundraiser, also organized by the Free Birds.

JamieLynn ran the lemonade stand all by herself, with her family offering help when needed. She made the drinks, served customers, and accepted donations.

While she was still collecting money for school supplies, proceeds from cupcake sales went to Derrick Ellard to help ease the burden of ongoing medical costs after being seriously injured in a vehicle crash.

“To see that there are still good people in the community, it’s amazing,” Issac Taylor said.

Meagan Taylor, who considers the Free Birds to be a second family to her, said the biker community often gets a bad reputation that doesn’t line up with who they really are.

“But if you really look at it, this is what they do: supporting a little girl to make her dreams come true,” Meagan said.

JamieLynn’s quest to help those in need began last year, when she came home from school asking her parents for money to give to students who couldn’t buy presents at their school’s secret Santa event.

“It made me really sad, and so I came home and asked Mommy to pay for them,” JamieLynn said.

Once her parents realized why she was asking for the money, they got in contact with the school and found a way for JamieLynn to make the donation.

In June, JamieLynn set up her lemonade stand in the alley by her house to raise money for school supplies, but barely anyone showed up.

“There was just one person. That was it,” JamieLynn said.

That’s when Meagan Taylor brought the idea to the Free Birds, who were more than happy to help organize a fundraiser for JamieLynn to sell her lemonade at.

“The bike community, JamieLynn, they all have such a good heart. That’s what made this happen,” she said.

If you want to support JamieLynn’s ongoing efforts to help those in need, follow her Facebook page for event updates at “JaimeLynn’s Lemonade & Hot Chocolate Stand For Kids.“