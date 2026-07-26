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Gov. Josh Shapiro this week sued the Trump Administration over its illegal effort to hold millions of critical homeland security dollars hostage in what was called another attempt to control Pennsylvania’s elections.

The lawsuit seeks to stop “the unlawful imposition” of conditions that require states to change the way they administer elections in order to receive funds awarded through the 2026 Homeland Security Grant Program (HSGP).

Shapiro said the Trump Administration is attempting to restrict 20% of states’ total funding to prepare for, protect against, respond to, and recover from catastrophic disasters.

As a result, Shapiro said Pennsylvania would lose nearly $6 million in funding to support state, county, and local governments unless it adopted the Trump Administration’s election policy preferences.

The governor said this is not the first time that the Trump Administration has tried to withhold homeland security funding from Pennsylvania. Gov. Shapiro prevailed in a previous lawsuit after the Trump Administration withheld millions from Pennsylvania’s 2025 HSGP grant.

“The Trump Administration is holding critical funding for homeland security and disaster response hostage in their latest attempt to take over our elections and perpetuate baseless conspiracy theories,” Shapiro said. “Withholding this funding will make our communities less safe and would be dangerous under any circumstance, but doing this in an attempt to undermine states’ authority over elections is reckless and unconstitutional.”

According to information from the governor’s office:

• Among the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)’s new conditions to receive this critical funding are requirements to submit Pennsylvania’s voter registration list and the name of all poll workers to a faulty federal system that has been shown to be unreliable and outdated, transition their voting systems from reliable and proven voting systems to unproven technology shown to result in errors, and to change the Commonwealth’s existing post-election audits to a process that follows nonexistent guidelines set by the Secretary of Homeland Security.

• In addition to these unlawful conditions, the lawsuit challenges the Administration’s attempt to reinstate immigration-based conditions for DHS and FEMA funding — nearly identical to those previously struck down. If allowed to continue, states would be forced to devote scarce resources to do the work of the federal government on civil immigration enforcement, beyond what state laws allow or require, in order to receive funding through HSGP and other vital grant emergency management programs.

• The lawsuit also challenges the Trump Administration’s decision to condition all 2026 FEMA funding based on the agency’s own assessment of a state’s ability to align with the Administration’s priorities.

PSP traffic stop data analysis

The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) this week announced the release of an independent analysis of data collected from all trooper-initiated traffic stops conducted in 2025.

The report was conducted by a research team based at the University of Cincinnati and led by Dr. Robin Engel, Senior Research Scientist at The Ohio State University’s John Glenn College of Public Affairs and one of the nation’s leading policing researchers.

The report represents the latest findings from PSP’s traffic stop data collection initiative, which is designed to strengthen public trust, enhance trooper and motorist safety, and inform policy and training.

The independent analysis found no substantive racial or ethnic disparities in the reasons for traffic stops or in post-stop outcomes (warnings, citations, arrests, and searches). The report also reaffirmed the reliability and validity of PSP’s data collection process, which continues to be recognized as one of the nation’s most comprehensive and high-quality law enforcement data programs.

“The independent analysis by nationally recognized policing expert Dr. Robin Engel and her team confirms, once again, that Pennsylvania State Police members initiate traffic stops based on legitimate legal violations,” said Lieutenant Colonel George L. Bivens, Acting Commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police. “Decisions regarding warnings, citations, searches, and arrests are driven by the facts of each encounter — including the reason for the stop, investigative findings, and a driver’s behavior — not by race or ethnicity.”

The 2025 analysis examined 423,007 traffic stops statewide. Almost 60% involved moving violations, while the remaining stops resulted from registration, equipment, inspection, or driver’s license violations. Speeding remained the most common reason for a stop, with stopped drivers exceeding the speed limit by an average of 21.7 mph.

The vast majority of traffic stops resulted in either warnings or citations. Arrests occurred in only 3.7% of stops, while searches were conducted in just 4.5% of cases.

The strongest predictors of all post-stop outcomes were legal factors — such as the initial reason for the stop, observed evidence of criminal activity, the driver’s compliance, and any criminal history, such as outstanding warrants.

Notably, PSP’s discretionary searches resulted in the seizure of contraband in nearly 67% of cases.

PennDOT invests in school transportation

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) this week announced an investment of more than $1.1 million in grant funding to help 26 schools and transportation providers across 19 Pennsylvania counties cover the costs to train more than 430 new school bus drivers — including commercial driver’s license (CDL) training, trainee wages, and testing and permit fees.

This investment is funded through PennDOT’s School Bus Safety Grant Program to increase school bus safety for Pennsylvania’s students and communities.

“Making sure we have enough qualified drivers to get students to and from school safely and reliably advances that investment,” said PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll. “This funding gives schools and communities the support they need to ensure students can focus on learning and achieve success.”

Pennsylvania law allows school districts to install and operate automated camera systems to enforce Pennsylvania’s School Bus Stopping Law and keep children safe when they ride the school bus. Of the $300 fine assessed for these automated violations, the law requires $25 be paid to PennDOT for the School Bus Safety Grant Program.

Grants from the program can be used to pay for education, training, and other costs related to an individual earning their commercial learner’s permit, commercial driver’s license, or school bus endorsement for the purpose of driving a school bus in Pennsylvania.

• In Luzerne County, the Wyoming Area School District received $24,064.

The School Bus Stopping Law requires drivers approaching a school bus with its red lights flashing and stop arm activated to stop at least 10 feet from the bus.

Drivers approaching from all directions are required to stop, unless they encounter a school bus stopping on the opposite side of a divided highway clearly separated by a physical barrier, such as a grassy median, guide rail, or concrete barrier.

School buses activate flashing yellow lights to indicate they will be coming to a stop. When drivers approach a school bus with flashing yellow lights, they should slow down and be prepared to stop.

According to data from Operation Safe Stop 2025, participating school districts and law enforcement agencies reported witnessing 188 violations of the law on one day alone – up from 176 the previous year.

According to Automated School Bus Enforcement program data for 2024, there were 76,413 violations recorded.

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Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on X @TLBillOBoyle.