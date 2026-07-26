Photo courtesy of the National Museum of the United States Air Force

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The biggest and heaviest aircraft to land at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Airport at the time took place on July 31, 1949.

“A United States Air Force B-29 bomber landed at 12:16 p.m. on a flight from Fairfield, Ca.,” the Wilkes-Barre Record reported on Aug. 1, 1949.

Prior to the bomber landing at the airport, the Air Force pilot initially believed his assignment was the Wilkes-Barre/Wyoming Valley Airport in Forty Fort, the newspaper reported.

“Before landing the plane, the pilot encountered difficulty while flying over the Wyoming Valley. The pilot thought the Wilkes-Barre/Wyoming Valley Airport was his destination. When the plane circled the Forty Fort airport, the pilot knew it was impossible for the plane to land,” the Record reported.

The loud roar of the plane’s engines as the aircraft circled the valley caught the attention of residents, while many were drawn to the airport in Forty Fort to witness the landing of the large craft.

Realizing the airport in Forty Fort had a short runway, the pilot radioed the CAA Communications Station at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Airport for instructions and was advised to adjust his flight to the larger destination.

The airport in Forty Fort had a 1,500-foot runway, while the larger airport’s runway was 5,400 feet.

The B-29 landed at 12:16 p.m., refueled, and took off at 1:32 p.m. for Hill Field, Ogden, Utah.

“In taking off from the airport, the huge craft used half of the 5,400-foot runway,” the Record reported.

The B-29 was equipped with four propeller-driven engines and was known as a Superfortress.

A B-29 Superfortress, the Enola Gay, is widely known as the aircraft that dropped the first atomic weapon on Japan.