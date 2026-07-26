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Eight Luzerne County government workers were hired in June, according to the county human resources department’s new monthly personnel report.

The new employees, their positions and hourly compensation, it said: Jasmine Bender, Skylar Forella, and Jeremy Shimko, Children, Youth and Families (CYF) caseworker 1s, $22.56; Quinn Carden, Domestic Relations recording clerk, $15.67; Matthew Carroll, Treasurer’s Office accountant, $23.08; Brittany Maslowski, Magisterial District Court clerk 5, $17.61; Lucrecia Rodriguez, Domestic Relations intake specialist, $15.67; and Bailey Smallcomb, 911 telecommunicator, $19.83.

Prior county worker Joann Buzink, who retired as a county probation officer on June 4, was also rehired as a per diem court gagnon hearing officer at $20 per hour on June 9, the report said.

Departures

In addition to Buzink, seven workers retired in June, the report said: Mary Humanik, security officer; John Mazur, Assessor’s Office real property field investigator 2; Cheryl Stevenson, Magisterial District Court secretary; Gina Marsicano, court administrative assistant; Jamie Koskulitz, budget/finance accounts payable clerk; John Marianacci, Minimal Offenders Unit (MOU) corrections officer 2; and Stacy Steck, Mental Health/Developmental Services program specialist 1.

Eleven workers resigned last month, it said: Daniel Zyskowski, road/bridge equipment operator; Melony Jones, licensing administrative assistant; Brian Szumski, sheriff; Elssy DeJesus, District Attorney’s Office clerk 2; Michael Maguire, MOU lieutenant; Catherine Espino, probation officer; Reyna Correa, Treasurer’s Office clerk 3; Ryan Welsh, deputy sheriff; Jessica Brielmeier, court reporter; and Skyler Rohwedder and Richard Overman, CYF caseworker 2s.

One termination was listed for CYF caseworker 2 Carrie Adams.

Transfers

Three workers changed positions through the internal merit hiring process, the report said.

These employees, their new positions, and hourly compensation: Katrina Sanders Frost, CYF legal assistant 1, $19.74; Peter Triolo, Information Technology support specialist 2, $27.18; and Mikayla Sofchak, DA’s Office clerk 3, $16.67.

Voting meeting

Council has a packed agenda for Tuesday’s voting meeting.

Proposed ordinances are up for introduction on the structure of a commission to enforce the county’s new anti-discrimination ordinance and three county home rule charter referendums for possible placement on the Nov. 3 general election ballot.

To take effect, ordinances introduced by at least four of the 11 council members must be adopted by a council majority at a subsequent meeting following a public hearing.

The proposed referendums would:

• Allow citizens who work in polling places or the election bureau solely on Election Day to serve on county boards.

• Require three council members on the joint airport board with Lackawanna County that oversees the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport, instead of two council members and the county manager or his/her designee.

• Give council the option to create a county jail oversight board.

Tuesday’s council meeting is at 6 p.m. in the county courthouse on River Street in Wilkes-Barre. Instructions for the remote attendance option will be posted in council’s online meeting section at luzernecounty.org.

Litigation settlement

A fresh vote on a county prison-related litigation settlement is also on the voting agenda.

At issue is a $47,000 settlement that would have closed out litigation Francis Lombardo filed in federal court in 2023.

After a tie vote on the settlement, the entire council was summoned to federal court on July 14. To advance the matter, both sides agreed that two council members who had abstained would be permitted to vote on the matter when it is brought back before council.

Keystone Job Corps

Council is also set to vote Tuesday on the U.S. Department of Labor’s request to extend its lease of the Keystone Job Corps facility in Butler Township for another year.

The county leases the 123-acre site to the federal government to operate an educational and vocational program for youth and young adults. Federal funding allowed Job Corps centers to continue operating after a threatened closure last year, officials said.

Tax break

NorthPoint Development’s new real estate tax break request for a proposed warehouse development on coal mine-scarred land in Nanticoke is also up for a council vote Tuesday.

The break would be through the Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance (LERTA) program for blighted properties, which provides a maximum of 100% forgiveness on the new structure portion of a project for up to a decade.

Taxing bodies currently receive no tax revenue on the vacant land because it is owned by the nonprofit Earth Conservancy.

Kansas City, Missouri-based NorthPoint is seeking the same county tax discount on the new construction portion that was approved by both Nanticoke City Council and the Greater Nanticoke Area School Board: full forgiveness the first five years and then a phased discount of 90% in the sixth year, 80% in the seventh year, 70% in the eighth, 60% in the ninth, and half off in the tenth and final year.

Work session

Discussion topics at Tuesday’s work session, which follows the voting meeting, include an outside assessment report on capital project needs at county-owned properties, the agenda said.

Council will also review a proposal to accept $500,000 in state grant funding and responsibility for advancing a levee trail connector project that had been initiated by Forty Fort. The Luzerne County Flood Protection Authority, which oversees the levee, adopted a resolution last week conditionally accepting limited operation and maintenance responsibility for the proposed trail project.

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Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.