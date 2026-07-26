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PLYMOUTH — The Way Back Machine is dusted off, washed, and re-fueled.

Thank goodness it’s an imaginary vehicle, so it takes imaginary fuel — no need to worry about gas prices. This ain’t the 1960s and we can’t stop at Chippy’s on Route 11 and fill up at 17 cents a gallon.

With a summer filled with bazaars and festivals, I decided to return to the first bazaar I ever attended back in 1959 — a full 10 years before another festival in Bethel, New York, drew almost half a million happy folks for three days of peace and music — and fun on Max Yasgur’s alfalfa farm.

This 1959 bazaar/festival happened long ago in a world that I sometimes fear no longer exists.

My parents took me downtown — Main Street, Plymouth, summertime, 1959 — to the American Legion Post 463 on Center Avenue. We went to the back of the building and there it was — a Ferris wheel and rides, games, kids, and fun everywhere.

This was my first exposure to a festival, or a bazaar, or a fair of any type, and it really was absolute fun.

Every kid I knew was there, and there were many I didn’t know. We were running, playing and riding, and we were eating the best greasy foods I had ever tasted — French fries with vinegar and salt, candy apples, bubble gum, cotton candy, hot dogs, hamburgers, soda pop, ice cream.

To a kid, this was heaven.

The fair would run for a few days. A group of traveling festival people would come into a small town, set everything up, operate the rides and stands, and then pick up stakes and head to the next stop.

It was awesome.

Every year the Plymouth Little League would sponsor this amazing event, and every year people would flock to the American Legion parking lot for a good time. It was an annual tradition I’ll always remember.

Good times tend to stick in your memory bank.

This was part of growing up and my parents recognized that I enjoyed the hometown festival so much, they would take me and a couple of my pals to the granddaddy of them all — the Bloomsburg Fair.

Now this was another amazing experience, for sure.

Until my first trip to the Bloomsburg Fair, I had never seen any farm animals up close — nor had I smelled any of them.

And I was equally shocked by the way a cow was milked. I recall standing in amazement — my mouth and eyes wide open — as a farmer sat on a stool and milked his prize cow.

I can assure you this learning experience was somewhat frightening as well. I wasn’t interested in learning much more about nature’s way — especially where eggs came from, or how bacon got to my breakfast plate.

I did wonder, however, who was the first brave soul to ever milk a cow. Why, I wondered, would one ever think to do that? And then drink what came out? Wow.

And every year, my dad would take us to the stand where oyster stew was sold. It was delicious. But that vendor is long gone from the fair, and so is oyster stew. In fact, I can’t find good oyster stew anywhere. I tried making it one time, but failed.

Fast forward many years as bazaars, festivals, and fairs abound everywhere and are attended by thousands. We have the Pierogi Festival in Edwardsville, the Tomato Festival in Pittston, and the Kielbasa Festival in Plymouth. The Bloomsburg Fair is in its 171st year — no, I wasn’t at the first one — and there are fairs sponsored by Luzerne County and other groups, all worthy of patronizing and enjoying.

But the most important part of these festivals is the uniting of the community to share and celebrate each segment of our homogenized society. It is a very worthy mission and one we all should embrace. We are all human beings, yet we seem to have taken far too little time to learn far too little about each other.

My parents also took me to the 1964 World’s Fair on Long Island. My mom’s sister, Aunt Sophie, lived in Hicksville, so it was a trip with a lot of fun.

Recalling all of these events brings back memories — memories of great times with family and friends — many who are no longer with us.

This year at the Plymouth Alive Kielbasa Festival — Friday and Saturday, Aug. 7-8 — I will again have the honor of judging the Kielbasa Contest. This is where you really see and feel the goodness that these events exude. When the crowd gathers at the American Legion, there will be kielbasa fans, vendors, judges, and Mr. & Mrs. Kielbasa. The Polka Bandski will be playing and it will be fun from start to finish — despite a plethora of really bad jokes.

Like I said, the contest is held in the American Legion Post 463 — a new building built where that old post home stood. The same site of that first festival/bazaar I ever attended back in 1959.

Things have changed, for sure. But the Kielbasa Festival and all those other bazaars, festivals and fairs keep the hometown fires burning — and our memories fresh in our minds.

And when we get together and we talk and we learn, there is every chance we’ll get along better and get a much clearer understanding of each other.

And that’s a recipe we all should want to sample.

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Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.