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The Pennsylvania Superior Court on Friday rejected the latest appeal by Joseph Marcy, who was convicted in 2011 of raping a then 6-year-old girl despite the victim later recanting her testimony.

Marcy, 40, filed the appeal in the state appellate court regarding the October 2025 denial by Luzerne County Court of Common Pleas Judge Michael T. Vough for a new trial under the state’s Post Conviction Relief Act.

Vough presided over Marcy’s PCRA hearing held in August 2025, when the girl, now in her 20s, testified she was coerced by child case workers from Luzerne County Children and Youth Services for testifying that Marcy sexually assaulted her. The girl said another male sexually assaulted her, and she was rewarded by case workers to testify that Marcy was the offender.

The girl raised her coercion allegations during a podcast years after Marcy was convicted by a Luzerne County jury before now-retired Judge Joseph Augello in February 2011. Marcy was subsequently sentenced to 20 to 40 years in state prison.

Since his conviction, Marcy has filed multiple appeals, including in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, where a federal magistrate judge recommended a new trial, and a previous Court of Common Pleas judge’s ruling in granting a new trial, which was overturned on appeal by the Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office.

In rejecting Marcy’s latest appeal, a three-member panel of the Superior Court on Friday opined that Vough, during the August 2025 PCRA hearing, found the girl’s testimony referring to her recantation “not credible.”

Marcy is housed at the State Correctional Institution at Phoenix.