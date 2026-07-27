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LAFLIN — Pennsylvania State Police at Wilkes-Barre are investigating a shooting during a suspected road-rage incident along the northbound lanes of Interstate 81 on Sunday.

The incident was reported at about 5:30 p.m. near mile marker 174 in the Laflin/Pittston Township area of the interstate.

No injuries were reported.

The investigation is active, and information will be released at a later time, Trooper William J. Evans said.