LAFLIN — Pennsylvania State Police at Wilkes-Barre are investigating a shooting during a suspected road-rage incident along the northbound lanes of Interstate 81 on Sunday.
The incident was reported at about 5:30 p.m. near mile marker 174 in the Laflin/Pittston Township area of the interstate.
No injuries were reported.
The investigation is active, and information will be released at a later time, Trooper William J. Evans said.
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