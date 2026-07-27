🔊 Listen to this

Sen. Lisa Baker, R-Lehman Township, invited veterans to schedule appointments to meet with a VFW service officer at her Dallas and Nanticoke offices.

Appointments with a service officer are available at no charge on the second Friday of every month in Dallas and on the third Wednesday of every month in Nanticoke.

Baker encouraged veterans of all ages and from all service eras to utilize the Pennsylvania Veterans of Foreign Wars Service Officer Network to receive free information and assistance for government benefits.

This assistance may include VA healthcare, compensation, pension, education, and dependent benefits. Surviving spouses can also use these Service Officers at no charge to learn about their eligibility for VA benefits.

“Veterans are the heart and soul of America, and we appreciate their many sacrifices to make this nation a beacon of freedom and hope,” Baker said. “During challenging economic times, many veterans continue to need our assistance. I encourage any veteran or spouse with questions regarding benefits to schedule a time to meet with a Service Officer.”

Dallas office

On Friday, Aug. 14, the VFW service officer will be available for scheduled appointments at Baker’s office, 22 Dallas Shopping Center, Memorial Highway.

All veterans, not just VFW members, can request appointments between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. To schedule an appointment at this location, call 570-675-3931.

Nanticoke office

On Wednesday, Aug. 19, the VFW service officer will be available for scheduled appointments at Sen. Baker’s office, 50 N. Walnut St., Suite 105.

All veterans, not just VFW members, can request appointments between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. To schedule an appointment at this location, call 570-740-2432.