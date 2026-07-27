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Luzerne County’s law office concluded County Council can’t place two suggested home rule charter amendments on the Nov. 3 general election ballot, according to Tuesday’s meeting agenda.

At issue are two potential ballot questions that would:

• Require three council members on the joint airport board with Lackawanna County that oversees the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport, instead of two council members and the county manager or his/her designee.

• Give council the option to create a county jail oversight board.

Both were reviewed and are “not permissible by law,” the office said.

It argued the alterations are categorized as a change in the form of government under the Pennsylvania law governing home rule because they would take powers away from the county manager, the office said.

“A change in form of government is only permissible through the convening of a home rule study commission, which Luzerne County cannot undertake for several years since one was just convened,” the law office opinions said.

Regarding the jail oversight referendum, the law office said the creation of a board “cannot be accomplished by a charter amendment” if the board is involved with any aspect of prison operations or directs the county manager to “act or supervise the Division of Corrections in any way.”

Council Chairman Jimmy Sabatino, who sought the airport board referendum, said Monday he does not believe the airport board alteration constitutes a change in the form of government and will defend his position if that referendum advances on Tuesday.

Referendums must be passed as ordinances and require introduction by at least four of the 11 council members to remain on the table. Council is set to vote on these introductions on Tuesday and then discuss the referendums in the work session that follows.

To get on the ballot, a council majority must adopt the referendum ordinance at a subsequent meeting following a public hearing.

The airport board restructuring was included in the proposed new county charter that was prepared by an elected government study commission and rejected by voters last year.

Sabatino said he believes any individual study commission recommendation can still be implemented through referendums, except for the commission’s proposal to reduce the size of the 11-member County Council. Statements were made during the study commission process indicating the council size reduction was the only alteration that rose to the level of a significant structural change, he said.

“This doesn’t change the authority or scope of the county manager to do their job,” Sabatino said in reference to the airport board composition alteration. “If anything, it unencumbers the manager to not be burdened with this outside board and allows the manager to focus more on Luzerne County.”

Empowering council to create a jail oversight board was also a recommendation in the defeated charter.

Under the active structure, the county manager oversees prison operations and selects a correctional services division head, with council confirmation required for that hiring.

The county law office expressed no concerns with a third proposed referendum that would allow citizens who work in polling places or the election bureau only on Election Day to serve on county boards. The office indicated that “action is clear and concise.”

Tuesday’s council meeting is at 6 p.m. in the county courthouse on River Street in Wilkes-Barre. Instructions for the remote attendance option will be posted in council’s online meeting section at luzernecounty.org.

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Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.