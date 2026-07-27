Police chief to retire in 2027

Wilkes-Barre Township Chief of Police Will Clark chats with members of council following Monday’s meeting. Clark plans to retire from his position on Jan. 1, 2027.

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WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Wilkes-Barre Township will see an increase of well over $10,000 in property taxes annually due to a change in assessed value of the former Wilkes-Barre Township High School, which was converted into a senior apartment complex in 2021.

Wilkes-Barre Township solicitor John Rodgers explained at the township council’s regular session on Monday that when the school was originally converted into apartments, the county assessed the property at $1,066,800.

Rodgers filed an appeal because, based on building permits, the construction costs were “much greater than what was assessed.”

During a hearing with the Luzerne County Board of Assessment Appeals, during which representatives from the property’s owner, Casey Manor LLC, did not show up, the county raised the value to $5,700,000.

The property owner then filed an appeal and eventually agreed to a fair market assessment of $3,982,020.

According to Rodgers, this equated to an assessment of $3,493,000.

“The taxes will go from $4,800 a year to $15,718 a year,” Rodgers said.

That amounts to an annual tax increase of $10,973.

“For once, we’ve actually picked up money,” Rodgers said.

Police chief to retire

After 34 years on the force, Police Chief Will Clark plans to retire on Jan. 1, 2027, Wilkes-Barre Township Mayor Carl Kuren announced at the meeting on Monday.

“I want to commend him; he did an excellent job. I’ve worked with him for about 20 years now — 25 years,” Kuren said.

Kuren also announced his intention to appoint Detective LeeAnn Reh to the position of chief following Clark’s retirement.

According to his biography on the Wilkes-Barre Township website, Clark joined the Wilkes-Barre Township police force in 1992 and became chief of police in 2019.