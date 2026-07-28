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HANOVER TWP. — Two men are facing charges for ransacking vehicles and dwellings in multiple municipalities earlier this year, according to the Pennsylvania State Police, Troop P, at Wilkes-Barre.

Gregory Tyrone Clifford, 29, of Harrisburg, and Naseir Robinson, 26, of Hanover Township, were charged with numerous counts of burglary, theft from motor vehicles, access device fraud, and receiving stolen property.

State police allege the duo stole items from many vehicles and dwellings in Sugar Notch, Laflin, Jenkins Township and Laflin in April 2026, and from Dallas Borough and Dallas Township, and Wright Township in June.

Items stolen include cash, wallets, purses, identification cards, credit cards, and firearms.

Clifford is currently jailed at the State Correctional Institution at Camp Hill and Robinson is currently housed on unrelated offenses at Northumberland County Prison.

Robinson was linked to the fatal shooting of Dayveon R. Creel near the Northumberland County Courthouse in Sunbury on Aug. 15, 2024. According to published reports, Robinson was the driver of the alleged gunman, identified as Denarii Kadeem Springs, 26, of Northumberland.

Creel was targeted after he testified in an unrelated homicide trial in Northumberland County, according to published reports.

Springs was captured by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in Paterson, N.J., in February 2026, and is facing criminal homicide charges in Northumberland County.

Robinson pled guilty to terroristic threats and false reports to law enforcement for his role in the fatal shooting and was sentenced to one year probation, according to online court records.

Clifford was recently sentenced in Northumberland County Court to two months to two years in prisoin for access device fraud of a bank card.