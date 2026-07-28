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ASHLEY — A member of Ashley Borough council is facing domestic assault charges alleging she placed her husband in a headlock during an argument.

Police in Ashley charged Jennifer A. Heller, 47, of Carey Street, with a misdemeanor offense of simple assault and a summary harassment offense. The charges were filed Tuesday with District Judge Kyle Halesey in Hanover Township.

According to the criminal complaint:

Jennifer Heller and her husband, David Watkins, were observed by police on a surveillance monitor arguing in the lobby of the Ashley Municipal Building on July 20.

Watkins stood up and walked to the police department in the same building.

Watkins told police his wife, Heller, placed him in a headlock during an argument about a folder he was holding while they were inside a vehicle parked in the driveway of their residence, the complaint says.

Heller told police she was driving Watkins to a medical appointment and needed an address from the folder he was holding. When Watkins refused to give her the folder, she claimed Watkins struck her, and she placed her arm around his head, the complaint says.

Heller and Watkins separately left their residence and drove to the Ashley Municipal Building when they were initially observed on the surveillance monitor.

In an unrelated case, Watkins suffered a head injury July 4 when he was dragged by a vehicle allegedly driven by Zachary Thomas Dorsey, 21, of Carey Street.

Dorsey was detained when police found him in a vehicle parked on Ashley Street. A 9mm firearm was allegedly found in the vehicle when Dorsey was detained, court records say.

During Dorsey’s preliminary hearing, police withdrew a firearm offense and added a charge of possessing instruments of crime, which he faces in the Luzerne County Court of Common Pleas.

No charges have been filed related to Watkins being struck and dragged by the vehicle.