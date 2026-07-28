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Luzerne County’s new Sheriff Genesis C. Arias is the first woman to serve in the county position and the first Hispanic woman to serve as sheriff in Pennsylvania, the county announced Tuesday.

Among other duties, the sheriff oversees prisoner transport, security at the county courthouse and other county properties, mortgage foreclosure auctions, and the issuance of firearm licenses to qualified county residents.

County Manager Romilda Crocamo, who made the appointment, said the county is “lucky to have” Arias.

“I’ve had the privilege of watching Genesis lead, and what stands out isn’t just her record. It’s her character,” Crocamo said in the announcement. “She listens. She stays level-headed when things get hard, and she never loses sight of the people she’s serving. That kind of steadiness can’t be taught.”

Arias said she is “deeply honored and humbled” to be appointed and said filling the post is both a personal milestone and a responsibility she accepts “with great pride and commitment.”

During her work as a deputy sheriff, sergeant, and lieutenant, Arias said she witnessed the “dedication and professionalism of the men and women who serve our community every day.”

“I look forward to leading this office with integrity, transparency, and accountability while fostering a culture built on teamwork, professionalism, and mutual respect,” Arias said.

The position was open because Brian M. Szumski submitted his resignation in May, saying he wanted to “pursue the next chapter” in his professional and personal life. Szumski had been sheriff since the end of 2013 and was the first non-interim-appointed sheriff under the county’s home rule structure, which took effect in 2012. Before home rule, the sheriff was elected.

Arias said she will focus on strengthening partnerships with courts, law enforcement agencies, and county communities while ensuring the safety and security of residents.

“I am grateful for the confidence placed in me and look forward to serving the people of Luzerne County as their sheriff,” she said.

According to the announcement, Arias was born in New York City to Dominican parents and moved to Hazleton with her family in 2005, graduating from Hazleton Area High School in 2010.

She served in the U.S. Army as a military police officer, completing two deployments to Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, in support of Operation Enduring Freedom. Her duties included camp guard responsibility for the security of high-value detainees. Her military service earned her numerous decorations, including two Army Achievement Medals and the Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary and Service medals.

Upon her return to the county in 2019, she resumed her career with the sheriff’s department, earning her Pennsylvania Act 2 Certification through Penn State University. She was promoted to sergeant in 2022 and to lieutenant in 2023, and she commanded the department’s Transport and Security Division. In this role, she had oversight over inmate transport, courthouse security, and coordination with courts, corrections partners, and law enforcement agencies across the region. She is also a certified law enforcement instructor, a Crisis Intervention Team-certified officer, a certified field training officer, and a member of the department’s honor guard.

The sheriff position was advertised at $75,000 to $80,000, and Arias will receive $80,000.

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Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.