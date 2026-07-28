4 other defendants have pled guilty to their roles in the crime

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WILKES-BARRE — The fifth and last defendant charged in the tortured killing of Nicole Cuevas Ingram is opting for a jury trial in Luzerne County Court of Common Pleas.

William Benjamin Wolfe, 56, did not enter a plea at his formal arraignment on an open count of criminal homicide and related offenses before Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. on Tuesday.

Four other defendants involved in Cuevas Ingram’s killing have pled guilty.

With Tuesday being the deadline for Wolfe to enter a plea agreement, District Attorney Sam M. Sanguedolce, First Assistant District Attorney Anthony G. Ross and Assistant District Attorney Gerry D. Scott filed notice they will be seeking the death penalty for Wolfe, if convicted of first-degree murder.

Sklarosky continued Wolfe’s homicide arraignment to Aug. 24 in order to find and appoint an attorney certified to represent defendants who face capital punishment. It is believed there are three or four attorneys certified to defend capital cases in Luzerne County.

Wolfe’s court-appointed attorney, Sidney D. May, is not death penalty certified but will remain co-counsel.

The body of Cuevas Ingram, 38, was found buried in the dirt basement of 142 Carlisle St., Wilkes-Barre, by detectives with the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department on Feb. 27, 2024. Her body had been wrapped in a tarp and tied with an electrical cord.

Sanguedolce previously said Cuevas Ingram traveled with Desiree K. Linnette, 46, from Michigan to the Carlisle Street house in February 2023. When Cuevas Ingram wanted to return home, Sanguedolce said she was beaten and tortured for nearly a month before she was killed during an escape attempt in April 2023.

Linnette and Jason P. Race, 45, pled guilty to first-degree murder for their role in Cuevas Ingram’s killing. Linnette further pled guilty to first-degree murder in the tortured killing of Debra Fox, 69, inside a hotel room at the Host Inn on Kidder Street, Wilkes-Barre, on Jan. 8, 2024.

Linnette is facing life in prison without parole when she is scheduled to be sentenced at a later date. Race was previously sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Faith Beamer, 42, pled guilty to third-degree murder for her role in Cuevas Ingram’s death, and Linnette’s daughter, Sarai Kamalani Doyle, 25, pled guilty to separate counts of third-degree murder for Cuevas Ingram and Fox, and disposing of Fox’s body down an embankment behind the hotel.

Beamer and Doyle have not been sentenced.

Prosecutors filed five notices of aggravating circumstances in seeking the death penalty, if convicted, for Wolfe, who allegedly held Cuevas Ingram for ransom or reward as a hostage, killed Cuevas Ingram to prevent her testimony regarding kidnapping and aggravated assault, killed Cuevas Ingram while she was kidnapped, committed murder by means of torture, and committed murder as a convicted felon.

Wolfe was convicted by a Luzerne County jury in 1992 on several felony child sex offenses involving a then 4-year-old girl, and was deemed a sexually violent predator, according to court records.