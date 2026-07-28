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Veterans residing in the Community Living Center, receiving care on inpatient units, or enrolled in specific outpatient programs will be able to participate in the annual “Veteran Carnival,” hosted by the VA Center for Development and Civic Engagement.

The Annual Veteran Carnival provides Veteran Service Organizations, community partners, and individual volunteers the opportunity to visit and “give back” to the veterans served at the Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center.

Veterans can participate in carnival games, win prizes, sample refreshments, and enjoy entertainers.

The Veteran Carnival will be held Sunday, Aug. 30, from 1 p.m.-3 p.m. in the Chapel parking lot, rear of the medical center.