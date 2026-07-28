🔊 Listen to this

State Sen. Lynda Schlegel Culver, R-27, will host a live telephone town hall at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18.

Attendees who are residents of the 27th Senatorial District will have an opportunity to hear updates on state government and ask questions about issues important to them.

The event allows participants to attend by calling from wherever they are. During the town hall, Culver will provide updates on legislative priorities and issues affecting the district before taking questions from constituents.

“I always appreciate the opportunity to hear directly from the people I represent,” Culver said. “This telephone town hall is another way for residents to share their questions, concerns and ideas while learning more about the work being done on their behalf in Harrisburg.”

Residents will receive an automated call when the event begins, but those who would like to ensure they are connected are encouraged to register in advance at senatorculver.com/access-live. Residents may also use that link to listen to the town hall live online.