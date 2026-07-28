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WILKES-BARRE — Wilkes-Barre POWER! is partnering with The Legendary Dukey’s to bring this month’s networking event at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 30.

This month’s featured organization is the Family Service Association of Northeastern PA. The guest speaker will be Jeannette Hontz, chief program officer at FSA.

FSA is a not-for-profit, non-sectarian organization that provides diverse services to children and individuals across Northeast Pennsylvania. These services include PA 2-1-1 Northeast/Help Line, guardianship, intensive family reunification and prevention services, family group decision making, and more.

The organization is promoting its 18th Annual Pauly Friedman 5K Family Walk & Run, set for Aug. 2 at the JCC in Kingston.