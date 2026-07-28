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A constable/deputy constable and state employee in Luzerne County were ordered to pay civil penalties for failing to file required statements of financial interest, according to a Pennsylvania State Ethics Commission public release.

Financial interest statements are mandated for certain public officials and employees under state law.

According to the release:

• Constable/deputy constable Robert DeMott failed to file a timely statement for 2024, resulting in a $100 civil penalty.

• Ann O’Haire, a Pennsylvania Department of Human Services licensing representative, was ordered to pay a $250 civil penalty for failing to file a 2023 statement.