Luzerne County Councilman Harry Haas, seated second from the end at right, makes a point during Tuesday’s meeting.

Citizens and officials applaud Genesis C. Arias during Tuesday’s Luzerne County Council meeting for her appointment as the new county sheriff.

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After a round of public comment for and against, a Luzerne County Council majority voted Tuesday to advance formation of a 13-citizen commission that would enforce the county’s new anti-discrimination ordinance.

Seven residents urged council to continue implementing the plan, saying protections are needed. Five argued halting is warranted due to concerns about the potential costs and ramifications.

Both sides made claims of misinformation.

In response, Councilwoman Joanna Bryn Smith announced an information session will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday in the county courthouse on River Street in Wilkes-Barre to answer public questions about the anti-discrimination ordinance.

With Councilwoman LeeAnn McDermott absent, seven council members, all Democrats, voted in support of introducing an ordinance to create the commission: Chairman Jimmy Sabatino, Vice Chairwoman Brittany Stephenson, Chris Belles, Dawn Simmons, Denise Williams, Bryn Smith, and Patty Krushnowski.

Those voting against introduction: Democrat Steve Coslett and Republicans John Lombardo and Harry Haas.

To create the commission, a council majority would have to approve the ordinance at a future meeting following a public hearing.

Under the proposal, the council-appointed commission would be vested with the authority to administer and enforce the ordinance and must receive “sufficient administrative and legal support” from the county Human Resources Department and Office of Law to carry out its powers and duties, including assistance with the intake of discrimination complaints and investigation of filed complaints. The commission would have the authority to retain outside legal counsel if a complaint is filed against the county.

Haas questioned the logic of forming a commission when the anti-discrimination ordinance itself may be overturned in the 2027 primary election.

A group of citizens is working to collect at least 11,615 voter signatures by Aug. 8 to stop the anti-discrimination ordinance and place the matter on the 2027 primary election ballot for voters to decide if a majority want it repealed.

Sabatino has said council must proceed in creating the commission in case the signature campaign is unsuccessful, in which case the ordinance would take effect as originally planned around Sept. 8, or 90 days after its June 9 passage.

Tax break

All 10 council members approved NorthPoint Development’s tax break request for a proposed warehouse development on coal mine-scarred land in Nanticoke.

Taxing bodies currently receive no tax revenue on the vacant land because it is owned by the nonprofit Earth Conservancy.

The break applies only to the new construction portion and would provide full forgiveness the first five years and then a phased discount of 90% in the sixth year, 80% in the seventh year, 70% in the eighth, 60% in the ninth, and half off in the tenth and final year.

This same forgiveness was approved by the Nanticoke City Council and the Greater Nanticoke Area School Board.

NorthPoint Vice President of Development Tom Williams announced during the meeting the developer will also provide a $100,000 community incentive to the county.

Litigation

A council majority approved a prison-related litigation settlement that had stalled due to a past tie vote, resulting in the entire council being summoned to federal court in Harrisburg July 14.

At issue is a $47,000 settlement to close out litigation Francis Lombardo filed in federal court in 2023.

To advance the matter, both sides agreed that two council members who had abstained — Bryn Smith and Coslett — would be permitted to vote on the matter.

Six council members voted to approve the settlement Tuesday: Coslett, Bryn Smith, Sabatino, Stephenson, Krushnowski, and Simmons. Williams, Belles, and Haas voted no. Lombardo abstained due to a relationship with the plaintiff.

Referendums

All 10 council members introduced an ordinance Tuesday that would place a referendum on future election ballot asking voters if they want to allow citizens who work in polling places or the election bureau only on Election Day to serve on county boards. It is unclear if the referendum that was introduced will be approved in time for the Nov. 3 general election ballot

Majority council approval and a public hearing would be needed to proceed with the referendum.

Two other proposed county home rule charter amendment referendums were removed from council’s Tuesday agenda, after concerns were raised by the county law office. These referendums would have restructured the county’s three seats on the joint airport board with Lackawanna County and provided council with the authority to create a jail oversight board.

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Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.