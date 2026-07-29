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WILKES-BARRE — Luzerne County Court of Common Pleas Judge Michael T. Vough instructed prosecutors to turn over evidence as quickly as possible to attorneys representing homicide suspect Hafusulla Kareem Dunn.

During a brief pre-trial conference Wednesday, Dunn’s co-counsel, Nicole P. Psaila, read off a list of evidence, called discovery, they have not received from the district attorney’s office. Included were cellular phone records, cellular phone tracking data, crime scene photographs, DNA test results, and surveillance footage.

First Assistant District Attorney Anthony G. Ross acknowledged the discovery exchange is slow, noting one of the lead detectives on the case recently retired and another detective assigned needs to catch up.

Psaila said once all and/or most discovery is obtained, she anticipates that she and her co-counsel, Theron J. Solomon, will likely file motions to challenge evidence.

Vough advised Ross to turn over discovery quickly in anticipation of maintaining Dunn’s jury trial scheduled to begin Sept. 21.

The Pennsylvania State Police at Wilkes-Barre, Troop P, and county detectives allege Dunn, 37, of South Franklin Street, Wilkes-Barre, fatally shot Kevin Spencer, 37, inside an Edwardsville apartment at 589 Main St., while illegally being in possession of a firearm on Oct. 19, 2025.

During Dunn’s preliminary hearing in February 2026, prosecutors played Dunn’s recorded interrogation with investigators.

Dunn claimed he was lying on a couch inside the apartment when someone knocked on the front door. When Dunn opened the door, according to the interrogation video, Spencer attacked him for no reason. During the struggle, Dunn said he fired three shots, including shooting himself in the arm.

An autopsy revealed Spencer died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Dunn is facing trial on charges of criminal homicide, aggravated assault and illegal possession of a firearm. He remains jailed without bail at the county correctional facility.