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ASHLEY — On the same day that Ashley Borough police charged one of the town’s council members, alleging domestic abuse toward her husband, she obtained a protection from abuse order in Luzerne County Court of Common Pleas.

Jennifer A. Heller, 47, of Carey Street, filed a PFA petition Tuesday alleging her husband, David Watkins, has pulled pillows out from under her head while sleeping, struck her with the pillow, pulled blankets from her, slammed doors, has called her vulgar names, and follows her wherever she goes.

Heller further wrote in her PFA petition that Watkins “drinks almost every day,” becomes mean and nasty, and has her children get him beer. She wrote the verbal abuse has been ongoing since 2023.

President Judge Stefanie Salavantis granted Heller a temporary PFA that evicts Watkins from their Carey Street residence. The temporary PFA prohibits Watkins from having any contact with Heller.

Heller filed the PFA petition the same day Ashley police charged her with a misdemeanor simple assault charge and a summary offense of harassment after Watkins alleged she placed him in a headlock during an argument while sitting in their vehicle parked in the driveway of their residence on July 20.

Court records allege Watkins reported Heller wanted and grabbed a medical folder he was holding as she was driving him to a doctor’s appointment. Watkins also claimed, court records say, Heller placed him in a headlock while grabbing at the medical folder.

Heller told police she needed the folder to retrieve an address for the doctor’s appointment, court records say.

After the alleged scuffle in the vehicle, Watkins filed a PFA petition on July 22, alleging Heller attempted to take his medical records and placed her arm around his neck and choked him, while “slamming her fist on the top of his head where she knew there were staples from an injury.”

Watkins was injured and suffered a head injury when he was allegedly dragged by a vehicle on Carey Street on July 4.

Judge Fred A. Pierantoni III granted Watkins a temporary PFA order that did not evict Heller from the residence.

In an unrelated issue, Ashley police cited Heller with a summary offense of igniting consumer fireworks close to a vehicle and/or building on June 8. She is scheduled for a summary hearing on the alleged fireworks offense on Aug. 13 before District Judge Kyle Halesey in Hanover Township.