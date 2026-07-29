2 of NEPA’s most talented acts — Mere Mortals and Gracie Jane Sinclair — hit the big stage

People watch the show at the first Rockin’ the River of 2026.

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WILKES-BARRE — The Rockin’ the River 2026 music series will conclude on Friday with performances by two of Northeastern Pennsylvania’s most talented acts.

Mere Mortals, a band that will be inducted into the Luzerne County Arts & Entertainment Hall of Fame this October, will headline. The supporting act will be Gracie Jane Sinclair & the Band.

“Quite often over the years, we’ve closed out Rockin’ The River with original music,” said Alan K. Stout, executive director of Visit Luzerne County, the county’s tourism office that presents the shows. “We’ve had local legends such as The Badlees and Cabinet, and up-and-coming national acts such as The Nude Party and Lanie Gardner. This year, we’re pairing up an iconic local band with three decades of impressive work with one of the rising young stars on the local music scene. We’re very excited about giving these great acts the opportunity to showcase their fine music at Rockin’ the River, and we’re very proud — along with all of our sponsors — to be presenting this show.”

Some fun facts on Mere Mortals and Gracie Jane Sinclair

Mere Mortals:

• The group was once voted NEPA’s “Best Original Band” by Times Leader readers.

• The band is the recipient of a “Billboard Writers Achievement Award.”

• Lead vocalist/songwriter Eddie Appnel is the recipient of the “Lifetime Achievement Award” from the Steamtown Music Awards, which are a part of the Electric City Music Conference.

•Lead vocalist/songwriter Eddie Appnel is the co-founder of Tony’s Wine Cellar Open-Mic Jam, which is now in its 12th year and has helped showcase hundreds of local musicians.

• Drummer Marko Marcinko is one of NEPA’s most respected and influential musicians and is the founder of the Scranton Jazz Festival.

• Guitarist Patrick Flynn has studied under internationally renowned jazz guitarist and Guitar World columnist Vic Juris. Long considered one of NEPA’s greatest guitarists, he currently also serves as guitarist with Aaron Fink & The Fury, who was the original lead guitarist in Breaking Benjamin.

• The group has opened for artists such as Fuel, Joe Walsh, The Hooters and Eddie Money and toured nationally, playing venues ranging from The Elbow Room in New York City’s iconic Greenwich Village to the legendary Whiskey in Los Angeles. In the group’s hometown of Pittston, portions of Main Street were shut down for the filming of the band’s music video for the song “Unreal.” Simulated rain was provided by the Pittston Fire Department.

Some press blurbs on Mere Mortals

• “Tight musicianship, great harmonies, unformulaic arrangements, witty, intelligent lyrics and a fresh sound.” — Times Leader

• “The leads are fiery and yet compact and even the fills seem to carry a sense of purpose. With this record, Patrick Flynn has cemented his place at the area’s top rock guitarist.” — Times Leader

• With three critically acclaimed albums, “In Search of Simple Things,” “Grin,” and “Mondegreen Dream,” the band is a 2026 inductee into the Luzerne County Arts & Entertainment Hall of Fame.

Gracie Jane Sinclair:

• Winner of “Best New Artist” award – Steamtown Music Awards.

• Winner of “Artist of the Year” award – Steamtown Music Awards

• Winner of “Song of the Year” award – Steamtown People’s Choice Awards

• Winner of “Best Female Vocalist” award – Steamtown People’s Choice Awards

• Winner of “Best Female Vocalist” award – Times Leader’s Best of The Best Awards (two-time winner)

Rockin’ The River takes place at the Millennium Circle at River Common in Wilkes-Barre. Food vendors begin serving at 5 p.m. Gracie Jane Sinclair & The Band will perform at 6 p.m. Mere Morals will perform at 7:30 p.m.

Major sponsors are Geisinger, Lewith & Freeman, Mountain Productions, PSC (Petroleum Service Company), Mericle/DiscoverNEPA, the City of Wilkes-Barre, The Luzerne Foundation, and the Susquehanna Brewing Company. All shows are free and all-ages.