PennDOT announced that the application period for grants under the Rail Transportation Assistance Program (RTAP) and the Rail Freight Assistance Program (RFAP) will open on Aug. 3.

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WILKES-BARRE — PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll on Wednesday said program grants are available to boost and support economic development by maintaining or expanding rail freight service.

Carroll said the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced that the application period for grants under the Rail Transportation Assistance Program (RTAP) and the Rail Freight Assistance Program (RFAP) will open on Aug. 3.

“Pennsylvania has a robust rail freight network and the commonwealth values and invests in this critical transportation mode that businesses rely on,” Carroll said. “Supporting rail freight is another part of the Shapiro administration’s work to improve the infrastructure connecting our communities and to grow Pennsylvania’s economy.”

Carroll said Pennsylvania has 65 operating railroads, which is more than any other state in the nation. He said PennDOT is committed to working with private rail operators and businesses to construct new rail lines and assist in maintaining and improving Pennsylvania’s more than 5,500 miles of freight lines.

Carroll noted that the Shapiro administration has invested more than $150 million in the commonwealth’s rail freight network since 2023.

PennDOT manages two grant programs:

• RTAP — a capital budget grant program funded with bonds.

• RFAP — which is underwritten through the Multimodal Fund, created by Act 89.

For eligible organizations wishing to apply for funding through either program, Carroll said applications will be available on the application website at grants.pa.gov/login.aspx, beginning at 8 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 3, and ending at 4 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 28.

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Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.