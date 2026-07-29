WILKES-BARRE — Wilkes-Barre City police on Tuesday obtained an arrest warrant charging Michael John Keefe, 39, with stabbing another man and stealing a cellular phone.
Court records allege Keefe stabbed Joseph Walton while the two men were walking along railroad tracks near Scouton Lee Park and Parkin Street on July 24.
After allegedly stabbing Walton, Keefe stole his cellular phone and fled the scene.
Officers checked several nearby homeless camps but were unable to find Keefe.
Walton suffered stab wounds to an arm and a leg, and bruises on his neck.
Keefe, address listed as homeless, is facing charges of aggravated assault, robbery, simple assault and terroristic threats.
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