🔊 Listen to this

Public questions about Luzerne County’s new anti-discrimination ordinance and a planned 13-citizen commission to enforce it will be answered at a Thursday night session, County Council members said.

The session will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the rotunda of the county courthouse on River Street in Wilkes-Barre. No remote attendance option will be provided.

Councilwoman Joanna Bryn Smith, an ordinance advocate, announced the event during the public comment portion of Tuesday’s council meeting, immediately after former county controller Walter Griffith complained that council never had a question-answer session to explain the ordinance to the public before or after it was adopted in June.

“We deserve answers as to what this ordinance does or does not do,” Griffith told council.

Griffith pointed out Sugar Notch resident Tyler Meyers stood at the podium during Tuesday’s public comment citing ordinance wording to back up one of Meyers’ objections to the legislation.

“Not one person on council said that he was incorrect. So I can assume that what he read is correct, and the person who accused them of saying things that aren’t correct is incorrect,” Griffith said.

Bryn Smith said council members understand the public may have questions about the ordinances, prompting her to call Thursday’s session to ensure the correct information “is reaching the public.”

“The purpose of this press conference is to answer relevant questions from the public about the effect and content of both of these ordinances,” she said, referencing the already-approved anti-discrimination ordinance and pending ordinance creating a volunteer, council-appointed human relations commission.

In a subsequent release, Bryn Smith said she and other colleagues are concerned misinformation about the ordinance is being presented to the community — intentionally or by people who do not understand.

Councilman Chris Belles said in the release: “People deserve to hear the truth, and we intend on speaking that truth.”

Council Chairman Jimmy Sabatino said Wednesday that he and Council Vice Chairwoman Brittany Stephenson will also speak, along with County Manager Romilda Crocamo.

Liz Bradbury, chair of the Lehigh County Human Relations Commission, will attend and answer citizen questions based on her personal experiences and interpretation of the anti-discrimination ordinance in her county, council members said.

“I’m happy that Liz is going to come up and answer questions from the public,” Sabatino said. “I’m looking forward to helping people get the answers that they want before we deliberate on the second part of it.”

Griffith and Meyers are among a group of citizens working to collect at least 11,615 voter signatures by Aug. 8 to halt the anti-discrimination ordinance and place the matter on the 2027 primary election ballot for voters to decide if a majority want it repealed.

Griffith said Wednesday he is “fully confident” the team will meet the signature threshold for a repeal referendum.

The ordinance requires local adjudication of discrimination complaints that extend beyond county government and involve employment, housing, healthcare, education, and establishments that sell goods or services to the general public.

Supporters say the ordinance will protect classes not already covered in state and federal laws and speed up processing of complaints due to a state backlog. Critics argue the county should not get involved in such matters and raised concerns about potential liability, litigation, and added expenses.

Under the proposed ordinance pending council approval, the commission would be vested with the authority to administer and enforce the ordinance and must receive “sufficient administrative and legal support” from the county Human Resources Department and Office of Law to carry out its powers and duties, including assistance with the intake of discrimination complaints and investigation of filed complaints.

The commission would have the authority to retain outside legal counsel if a complaint is filed against the county.

To establish the commission makeup, a council majority would have to approve that ordinance at a future meeting following a public hearing.

Local journalism matters, and your support makes it possible. You can help sustain this work by making a donation or choosing one of our subscription options. Subscribers enjoy valuable benefits, including full access to our e-edition, a reduced ad experience on timesleader.com, and more.



Your support helps ensure independent, high-quality local news remains available today and for future generations. Thank you for standing with local journalism. Click for subscription offers.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.