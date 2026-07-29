Representatives of consulting company CMTA/ICS presented an assessment of Luzerne County properties during Tuesday’s council work session —Lead Business Development Executive Mike Lang (at the podium) and Project Manager Luke Hackman. Councilman Steve Coslett is seated at the right.

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The estimated cost to address repairs at Luzerne County-owned properties over the next decade is $78.5 million, a consultant told County Council Tuesday.

This projection came from CMTA/ICS, which was retained last year as part of the administration’s plan to get a handle on infrastructure needs and develop a long-term capital improvement and maintenance plan.

Two consultant representatives —lead business development executive Mike Lang and project manager Luke Hackman — briefed council on the findings during Tuesday’s work session.

Lang said nobody is suggesting instant action. Instead, the findings should be used to prioritize and package projects and explore grants that could help pay for them, he said.

Consultant representatives plan to participate in upcoming meetings of council’s Operational Services and Correctional Services committees to further discuss details and options.

Posted with Tuesday’s work session agenda at luzernecounty.org, the summary identifies 23 county properties projected to need $78.5 million in repairs that include electrical, mechanical, plumbing, and roofing.

While $1.8 million in work at the prison is included in this figure, a separate assessment of the county’s multi-story prison on Water Street in Wilkes-Barre is underway to consider future options to renovate the existing structure, expand it at the current site, or construct a new building elsewhere, the consultant said.

County Manager Romilda Crocamo said the outside review is intended to give council and the public a complete and accurate assessment of the physical condition of county properties. Responsible stewardship of public assets requires full information, “not a partial picture shaped by convenience,” she said.

It shows when buildings go years with inadequate investment, and the report does not “minimize or soften those realities,” she told council, adding the situation is “not an indictment of any individual or departments or the past.”

“Some of the findings by this may be difficult for you to hear,” she said, promising to work closely with council to make decisions on capital investments, phased repairs, building consolidations, or further studies of specific properties.

Council Vice Chairwoman Brittany Stephenson referenced a section of the report that lists initial highest priorities in no specific order, saying she wants to figure out which should be tackled first in upcoming annual budgets.

This list includes building facade repairs and mechanical system upgrades at the county’s Penn Place Building, a boiler plant roof replacement, courthouse building facade and exterior railing repairs, parking garage sump system repairs, and HVAC upgrades at various properties.

Councilman Harry Haas said he believes the exterior courthouse repairs must “take priority,” noting the county already invested in work to stop leaks and restore interior finishes.

“Being our most precious historical building here in Luzerne County, I just think that should be number one. It really is a gem,” Haas said.

Councilwoman Denise Williams verified the consultant is examining options and recommendations for the aging prison.

Lang said his team will calculate the cost to address deficiencies in the current building, along with estimates for expansion and new construction.

The Penn Place Building on Pennsylvania Avenue in Wilkes-Barre, which houses numerous county offices, was highlighted as an example of the investment that would be required.

A projected $11.7 million is needed to address issues over 10 years, including facade sealing and work on the electrical, mechanical and plumbing systems, it said.

Lang said county officials will have to determine if it is worth keeping that property with that level of required investment.

Council Chairman Jimmy Sabatino said he wants the consultant’s assistance in identifying funding “outside the box” instead of relying solely on real estate taxes.

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Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.