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BUCK TWP. — A Kingston woman is facing drunken and drug driving charges following a head-on crash that severely injured an off-duty Wilkes-Barre City police officer in May.

Court records filed by the Pennsylvania State Police at Wilkes-Barre, Troop P, allege Samantha Jo Tomascik, 19, of Church Street, had an alcohol level of .092 percent and marijuana in her system after she crashed into a 2025 BMW motorcycle operated by Justin G. Langon, 30, on state Route 115 on May 5.

Tomascik, operating a 2025 Mini Cooper Countryman, was traveling north on Route 115 when she turned into the oncoming lane of traffic to pass another vehicle in a no-passing zone when she struck Langon, court records allege.

Langon was traveling south when he was struck head-on.

Court records say Tomascik, while at the scene, admitted to a trooper that she had used marijuana in the days and hours prior to the crash.

Tomascik was transported to Wilkes-Barre General Hospital for a chemical blood test, which revealed her alcohol and marijuana levels in her blood stream, court records say.

An adult driver in Pennsylvania is considered legally intoxicated with an alcohol level of .08 percent. For drivers under 21 years of age, the intoxication level of .02 percent.

Langon was seriously injured and underwent surgery at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Township, after the crash.

State police charged Tomascik with driving under the influence of alcohol, driving under the influence of a controlled substance, purchase of alcohol by a minor, careless driving, driving on roadways laned for traffic, speeding and aggravated assault by vehicle while driving under the influence.

The charges were filed with District Judge Michael Dotzel in Wilkes-Barre Township on Wednesday.