Alden Michael Whah leaves the Luzerne County Courthouse on Thursday after being sentenced to two to four years in state prison on felony strangulation charges.

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WILKES-BARRE — Kingston Police Det. Stephen Gibson described admitted batterer Alden Michael Whah as living two different lives – a productive member of society and the other being “extremely violent” toward his then-fiancée for more than a decade.

Whah, 31, of South Atherton Avenue, Kingston, was sentenced by Luzerne County Court of Common Pleas Judge Michael T. Vough to two to four years in state prison and three years probation on seven felony counts of strangulation. Whah pled guilty to the charges when prosecutors withdrew aggravated assault and other offenses on June 18, when he resigned as an accountant at the State Correctional Institution at Dallas, Jackson Township.

Kingston police arrested Whah in May 2025, when his ex-fiancée, Christina Perles, reported he had been physically and verbally abusing her for 12 years while they lived together.

Gibson depicted the abuse suffered by Perles as “extensive” and not a one-time occurrence.

During Thursday’s lengthy sentencing hearing, Whah nearly collapsed and had to be held up by sheriff deputies until a chair was provided when Perles read a statement to Vough.

Perles noted Whah would verbally abuse her, telling her she was worthless, and the next minute he would say he loved her. Whah would offer apologies with flowers and promises to stop physically and verbally abusing her, only to restart the beatings, including choking and biting, Perles said.

Court records say Whah and Perles began a relationship while she was attending Wilkes University more than a decade ago and lived together on North Franklin Street in Wilkes-Barre. Shortly after moving in together, court records say, Whah began his terror by choking and telling her, “What does it feel like to know I hold your life in my hands?”

During one such assault, according to court records, Whah bit down on Perles’ hand when she interrupted his gaming session.

A camera used to monitor a pet dog recorded most of the beatings suffered by Perles, court records say.

Assistant District Attorney Jonathan Dende sought a lengthy sentence for Whah, telling Vough that Perles suffered “extreme violence” for more than a decade.

Whah’s attorney, Gregory S. Skibitsky Jr., advocated for a lesser sentence, saying Whah accepted responsibility and was employed full-time, being a productive member in society with no other infractions or arrest while he was on bail since his arrest.

Vough said he thought “long and hard” about Whah’s sentence, but noted Whah assaulted someone he was supposed to love.

While Whah serves his sentence in state prison, he was ordered to attend and complete anger management and batterers intervention counseling, and have no contact with Perles and her family.