claimed self-defense in shooting that struck bystander

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WILKES-BARRE — A West Hazleton man who claimed self-defense when he returned fire while being targeted in a shooting, which inadvertently struck a bystander in the buttocks during the gunfire, was sentenced to up to two years in prison Thursday.

Luzerne County Court of Common Pleas Judge Michael T. Vough sentenced Guillermo Ventura, 22, of North Street, to one to two years at the county correctional facility, followed by two years of probation on charges of discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure and reckless endangerment. Ventura pled guilty to the charges April 9.

A felony aggravated assault charge was dismissed against Ventura by a magisterial district judge after a preliminary hearing.

Ventura’s attorney, Frank W. Nocito, advocated for a lengthy restrictive probation sentence with house arrest and electronic monitoring, arguing the shooting was self-defense and there was no intent to injure the victim, identified in court records as Rogel Gonzalez.

First Assistant District Attorney Anthony G. Ross urged a state prison sentence due to Ventura’s recklessness. “By the grace of God, we could be standing here for a homicide,” Ross said.

Gonzalez was sitting on the front porch of his home on North Warren Street when he heard gunfire. As he ran inside, he was struck in the buttocks by a spent round as a second bullet struck his house, court records say.

After the shooting, Ventura reported the gunfire to West Hazleton police.

During Thursday’s sentencing proceeding, Nocito said Ventura was minding his own business when he heard someone in a group yell, “kill him,” and heard shots. Ventura defended himself by returning fire, Nocito said, which ultimately struck Gonzalez.

Gonzalez said he has incurred nearly $40,000 in medical expenses, lost wages as he lost employment, and fell behind on rent, bills, and other life necessities due to his gunshot injury.

Vough said a restitution hearing, with proof of Gonzalez’s expenses, will be held Aug. 27.

Ventura, who is attending a trade school and studying heating, ventilation and air conditioning, is eligible for work release and must perform 30 hours of community service upon release from the county prison.