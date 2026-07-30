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SCRANTON — A Plymouth man was sentenced to federal prison on drug trafficking and firearm offenses on Thursday.

U.S. District Judge Malachy E. Mannion sentenced Ricky Charles Patterson, 45, to 151 months in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute controlled substances and illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Patterson was indicted by a federal grand jury in August 2025.

Patterson was initially arrested when drug agents with Kingston police, Luzerne County Drug Task Force and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives served a search warrant at his New Street apartment on May 2, 2025.

Court records alleged nearly 500 packets of fentanyl, 63 Ecstasy tablets and three firearms were found inside his apartment.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Tatum R. Wilson prosecuted.