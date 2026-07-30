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A man from Hanover Township was arrested Thursday on allegations he possessed more than 100 child sexual abuse images.

Matthew David Kissinger, 37, of Luzerne Street, was arraigned by District Judge Ferris Webby of Wright Township on 100 counts of possessing child sexual abuse materials and a single count of criminal use of a communication facility. Kissinger was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $25,000 bail.

According to the criminal complaint:

Detectives with the Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office investigated several cyber tips generated by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in April 2026.

The cyber tips involved 63 images that were uploaded and registered to two email addresses with the online name “Dark Soul.” The emails used to upload the images were traced to Kissinger’s residence, the complaint says.

Graphic descriptions of the cyber tips are listed in the criminal complaint.

Detectives executed a search warrant at Kissinger’s residence Thursday morning.

During an interview with detectives, Kissinger admitted he had been viewing child sexual abuse materials online, and a “few hundred” images would be found on his electronic devices, the complaint says.

The complaint further alleges Kissinger admitted he views the graphic images one to two times a week and has a “serious problem.”