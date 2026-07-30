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As required under a litigation settlement agreement, Luzerne County’s rail line was publicly advertised for sale Wednesday.

The request for proposals is posted on the main page of the county website at luzernecounty.org.

County Council initiated the litigation a year ago against the county Redevelopment Authority, which owns the line, and the authority-affiliated Rail Corp., which maintains a lease agreement with a rail operator.

Scheduled for trial in the county Court of Common Pleas in August, the litigation sought a declaration that the $3.28 million the county loaned to the authority is immediately due.

Under the settlement agreement, rail line purchase offers will be due within 30 days, which falls on Aug. 28. The county will have the right to reject any bid for any reason.

Unless all responses are rejected, the purchase award will be issued within 15 days of the submission deadline. Closing must occur by Oct. 9.

According to the request for proposals, approximately 27 miles of the 56 or so miles of track are currently actively in use for train operations.

The request is structured to allow separate offers to acquire inactive sections that could be used for recreational trails in the future.

Sale proceeds must first be used to pay off the authority’s outstanding loans to the county and cover county legal fees and costs associated with preparing the RFP and carrying out the sale. If any “excess sale proceeds” remain after those payments, the county and authority/Rail Corp. would receive percentages based on a formula.

If a sale does not close by Oct. 9, the authority/Rail Corp. agrees to give the county possession of all rail property voluntarily and without objection.

However, the authority/Rail Corp. would still be entitled to receive the set percentages of any excess sale proceeds when the property is sold if they “are not the cause for the failure to close” on the sale by Oct. 9.

The county must discontinue the lawsuit within five days of its receipt of all proceeds from the sale on or before Oct. 9. Other parameters apply if a sale does not occur by that date.

Although the county litigation centered on the delinquent loan, it appears part of a broader county effort to privatize the track, with the hope of adding recreational passenger rail excursions while expanding commercial use.

Reading & Northern Railroad Chairman and CEO Andy M. Muller Jr. made an unsolicited $10 million offer to purchase the county line in October, stating he would increase freight service and introduce recreational passenger train excursions from Wilkes-Barre to Pittston, with the option to continue to Jim Thorpe.

County Manager Romilda Crocamo said the complex request for proposals was crafted in a “coordinated effort of talented people across county government and our outside partners.”

“To everyone involved, thank you. This is what good government looks like when it’s working right,” Crocamo said.

Council Chairman Jimmy Sabatino said the rail plans are “another meaningful step forward for Luzerne County. “

“I’m eager to see the RFP process begin and encouraged by the tangible progress Council and the administration continue to make,” Sabatino said. “Our work does not stop here. We remain focused on establishing a countywide land bank, adopting responsible data center zoning, and creating an Environmental Sustainability Advisory Board — all part of our commitment to protecting the county’s land, water, and energy resources for generations to come.”

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Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.