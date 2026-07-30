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KINGSTON TWP. — One of two men charged by the Pennsylvania State Police at Wilkes-Barre, Troop P, with ransacking vehicles in multiple municipalities was arraigned Thursday.

Nasier Robinson, 26, of 274 Lee Park Avenue, Hanover Township, was arraigned by District Judge Brian Tupper via video from the Northumberland County Prison 46 counts of theft from a motor vehicle, seven counts of access device fraud, six counts of receiving stolen property, and one count of burglary. Robinson remains jailed for lack of $100,000 bail on the charges.

State police charged Robinson and Gregory Tyrone Clifford, 29, of Harrisburg, with entering vehicles in Sugar Notch, Jenkins Township and Laflin in April, and Dallas Borough, Dallas Township, and Wright Township in June, stealing items such as cash, wallets, purses, laptop computers, cameras, bank and credit cards, identification cards, and firearms, according to the criminal complaints.

Court records allege the duo used stolen bank cards at Target stores in Dickson City and Wilkes-Barre Township, and the Walmart store in Pittston Township, where most of the transactions were declined. Several transactions were successful as state police in court records they purchased Nintendo Switch consoles with stolen bank cards.

Clifford is scheduled to be arraigned on the charges Aug. 4. Clifford remains jailed at the State Correctional Institution at Camp Hill.