Large stone rip-rap will be placed in the area of Norfolk Southern Railway’s Black Diamond Bridge in Wilkes-Barre to stop erosion from impacting the Wyoming Valley Levee wall.

Equipment is stationed under Norfolk Southern Railway’s Black Diamond Bridge in Wilkes-Barre for a project to stop erosion inching toward the Wyoming Valley Levee wall.

The Susquehanna River flows in the background, and Norfolk Southern Railway’s Black Diamond Bridge is at the left.

🔊 Listen to this

Heavy equipment is on site around Norfolk Southern Railway’s Black Diamond Bridge in Wilkes-Barre for a project to stop erosion near the Wyoming Valley Levee wall.

Soil and rock have been sliding downhill along the Susquehanna River near the intersection of Riverside Drive and Academy Street.

As part of a $650,150 project, embankment dirt will be replaced with large stone rip-rap adjacent to the railroad bridge to restore stability and ensure the levee is not compromised.

Laura Holbrook, executive director of the Luzerne County Flood Protection Authority that oversees the levee, said the contractor has completed a temporary access road along the levee toe required to bring materials and equipment over the levee to the project site.

The authority also received final approval from Norfolk Southern on Wednesday for additional right-of-way access necessary to continue work.

As a reminder, public access to that portion of the path atop the levee has been blocked and will remain closed until the project is completed, which is estimated to take about eight weeks.

A flood gate has been installed to block the levee’s public access opening near the intersection of Locust Street and Riverside Drive, and closure signs and netting were set up on the other end of the closed section off Gordon Avenue in the Barney Farms neighborhood, Holbrook has said.

Residents with questions or concerns should contact the authority at 570-714-4310.

Granville Summit, Pennsylvania-based DGR Excavating LLC is completing the project.

Local journalism matters, and your support makes it possible. You can help sustain this work by making a donation or choosing one of our subscription options. Subscribers enjoy valuable benefits, including full access to our e-edition, a reduced ad experience on timesleader.com, and more.



Your support helps ensure independent, high-quality local news remains available today and for future generations. Thank you for standing with local journalism. Click for subscription offers.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.