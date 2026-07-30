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Misericordia University recently appointed Carmen Magistro and David Pedri to its board of trustees.

The board of trustees provides governance and strategic leadership in support of Misericordia’s mission, helping guide the institution’s long-term vision while ensuring continued excellence in teaching, learning, scholarship, and service.

Magistro serves as regional president for Northern Pennsylvania at M&T Bank, where he provides strategic leadership across commercial banking operations and community engagement initiatives.

With more than 22 years of experience in the financial services industry, including more than 16 years with M&T Bank, he has held leadership positions in commercial, business, and government banking.

Since joining M&T in 2009, he has played an integral role in advancing regional growth, strengthening client relationships, and supporting local businesses and communities.

A 2006 graduate, Magistro earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Misericordia University before completing a Master of Business Administration from Shippensburg University.

A lifelong resident of northeastern Pennsylvania, he has remained actively involved in numerous civic and nonprofit organizations, including the Greater Wilkes-Barre Chamber of Commerce, Luzerne County Community College, Junior Achievement of Northeastern Pennsylvania, United Way of Wyoming Valley, UNICO National Wilkes-Barre Chapter, Allied Services Greater Autism Classic, and the Fine Arts Fiesta.

Pedri serves as president and CEO of the Luzerne Foundation, where he leads efforts to enhance the lives of Luzerne County residents through strategic grantmaking, scholarship opportunities, and donor partnerships.

Under his leadership, the Foundation has awarded more than $20 million in grants and doubled its charitable endowment to more than $100 million, expanding its impact throughout the region.

An attorney by profession, Pedri previously served as Luzerne County Manager, where he led the county’s executive branch and helped eliminate more than $250 million in county debt while overseeing major capital improvement projects, including renovations to the historic county courthouse.

Earlier in his career, he served as a prosecutor in the Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office before entering private practice and later serving as in-house counsel for the county. He remains active in the community through service on numerous charitable boards and as a volunteer youth baseball and soccer coach.

As members of the Board of Trustees, Magistro and Pedri will help guide Misericordia University’s strategic direction while supporting its mission of preparing students for lives of professional excellence, leadership, service, and compassionate care.

Misericordia University will welcome its largest incoming class in university history during convocation on Thursday, Aug. 27.

During the ceremony, Magistro will also receive the Mother Mary Catherine McGann Achievement Award in recognition of his outstanding professional accomplishments, leadership, and service to the community.