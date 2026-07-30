Liz Bradbury, chair of the Lehigh County Human Relations Commission, answers citizens’ questions about Luzerne County’s new anti-discrimination ordinance Thursday at the county courthouse in Wilkes-Barre.

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Liz Bradbury, chair of the Lehigh County Human Relations Commission, exhaustively answered citizen questions and concerns about Luzerne County’s new anti-discrimination ordinance during a public session Thursday.

Luzerne County Councilwoman Joanna Bryn Smith, an ordinance advocate, scheduled the event at the county courthouse in Wilkes-Barre to discuss and provide factual responses to both positive and negative inquiries.

“We do want to answer your questions. That’s why we’re here,” Bryn Smith said.

She was joined Thursday by Council Chairman Jimmy Sabatino, Council Vice Chairwoman Brittany Stephenson, Councilman Chris Belles, and Councilwoman Dawn Simmons.

Bryn Smith said Bradbury was asked to respond because she was a drafter of the ordinance used as a model for the new one here and has extensive experience in human relations matters.

Bradbury said 82 counties and other local government entities in the state have human relations commissions. She vehemently disputed any characterizations that the county’s ordinance would lead to high government costs, chaos and litigation against the county.

Fourteen citizens asked questions. Many thanked Bradbury for the explanations, while others expressed skepticism or disagreement.

Some posed questions about specific scenarios of potential complaints, asking Bradbury how they would be handled.

Bradbury said complaint filers must produce solid, verifiable evidence for their complaints to advance, which means there won’t be instances of “he said, she said.”

In response to one question, Bradbury said people who are in the country illegally are not protected by the ordinance.

Violators of the county ordinance can be found guilty of a summary offense and, upon conviction, be sentenced to pay a fine ranging from $100 to $500.

However, Bradbury said fines are “very rare” in other counties with similar ordinances.

Hanover Township resident Mary Ann Potsko questioned the purpose of a local ordinance based on Bradbury’s assertions that there are few fines and complaints elsewhere.

Bradbury said the act of implementing ordinances also prevents discrimination, and she believes people also use ordinances to stop discriminatory behavior without resorting to filing complaints.

Luzerne resident Alyssa Fusaro and others said they believe people will “weaponize” the ordinance through the filing of complaints.

Bradbury said those who lie could be subject to criminal penalties.

The questions were extensive and intricate, covering many nuances of the ordinance.

For example, Plymouth resident John Frey asked if he has to rent to someone with a therapy animal if he has a no-pets policy.

According to Bradbury, the county ordinance — as well as state and federal law — requires emotional support animals to be permitted in living space, but the tenant must produce a “bonified” letter from a licensed mental health professional indicating the tenant must have that animal. She noted the animal must be appropriate for an apartment. The landlord cannot charge more rent for the animal but can require payment if the animal damages the apartment, she said. Landlords also have rights if the animal is disruptive, such as a barking dog, she added.

Bradbury said she believes an ordinance is warranted here based on the “hateful, ruthless, horrible” comments she read online.

“It’s just unbelievable to me and surprising to me,” she said.

Wilkes-Barre resident Paul Lott said he also has extensive experience in legislation and pointed out issues with “ambiguous language” in the ordinance.

Mary Lott, also of Wilkes-Barre, said she believes the ordinance will “create a problem” and argued the decision on whether it is implemented here should be up to voters.

A group of citizens is working to collect at least 11,615 voter signatures by Aug. 8 to halt the anti-discrimination ordinance and place the matter on the 2027 primary election ballot for voters to decide if a majority want it repealed.

Prior county controller Walter Griffith said he is “fully confident” the citizen team will meet the signature threshold for a repeal referendum.

At the end of Thursday’s session, Griffith announced the petition is available outside the room if anyone wants to sign.

Bryn Smith also directed attendees to forms on a table in the council meeting room that are available if any citizens want to request removal of their signature from the petition. She said citizens have a right to sign the petition and also to remove their signature in light of the facts presented Thursday night.

The ordinance requires local adjudication of discrimination complaints that extend beyond county government and involve employment, housing, healthcare, education, and establishments that sell goods or services to the general public.

Under another proposed ordinance pending council approval, a volunteer, 13-citizen commission appointed by council would be vested with the authority to administer and enforce the ordinance and must receive “sufficient administrative and legal support” from the county Human Resources Department and Office of Law to carry out its powers and duties, including assistance with the intake of discrimination complaints and investigation of filed complaints.

The commission would have the authority to retain outside legal counsel if a complaint is filed against the county.

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Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.