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WILKES-BARRE — Prosecutors withdrew two felony counts of robbery and misdemeanor counts of simple assault and receiving stolen property against a Butler Township man who was accused of stealing cash, keys and cigarettes from a friend.

Butler Township police charged Joshua Thomas Yencho, of Deep Hole Road, Drums, with stealing the $175, a garage key and a pack of cigarettes from a friend at a residence on North Beisels Road on July 19, according to court records.

When the friend attempted to stop Yencho, he punched and kicked his friend before fleeing the house, court records say.

During a preliminary hearing held in Luzerne County Central Court on Thursday, Yencho pled guilty to misdemeanor counts of theft, criminal mischief and harassment, while prosecutors withdrew the robbery and other charges. He was fined $300, court records say.