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WILKES-BARRE — Attorneys for homicide suspect Frederick P. Balester are seeking to exclude a large volume of evidence they believe was obtained through defective search warrants obtained in the 2011 fatal stabbing investigation of Jonathan Balester.

Attorneys Theron J. Solomon and Nicole M. Psaila, of the Dyller & Solomon LLC law firm in Wilkes-Barre, further allege that the collection of three latex gloves from Jonathan Balester’s home on North Lehigh Street, Kingston Township, resulted in DNA contamination.

Pennsylvania State Police investigators allege Frederick Balester, 69, killed Jonathan Balester, 56, on May 26, 2011, over a dispute about selling the family business, Balester Optical. Jonathan Balester was the lone holdout on selling the business, according to court records.

Since Frederick Balester was charged with criminal homicide in January 2026, Solomon and Psaila have challenged the DNA recovered from one of three latex gloves recovered from Jonathan Balester’s house.

Solomon and Psaila argued that the DNA contained a mixture from three individuals, identified as Frederick Balester, Jonathan Balester, and, more recently, Thomas Joseph Hunter, 64.

Hunter testified during a recent Habeas proceeding that he was driven to Jonathan Balester’s house by Frederick Balester on May 26, 2011. Before going into the house, Hunter testified Frederick Balester gave him latex gloves to wear and told him to say they were for pulling weeds.

About five minutes after entering the house, Hunter testified he witnessed Frederick Balester stab and stun Jonathan Balester. Hunter claimed he removed the gloves he had tossed onto a kitchen counter and then exited the house.

In their motion to suppress evidence, Solomon and Psaila wrote that investigators placed three latex gloves into a single evidence bag, resulting in DNA contamination.

Solomon and Psaila are also contesting evidence obtained through defective search warrants, which they say were not properly signed by judges and lacked probable cause.

Court of Common Pleas Judge Michael T. Vough has scheduled a suppression hearing on Aug. 25.

Hunter was charged with criminal homicide and criminal conspiracy on May 7, 2026, after he was questioned by investigators at the state police Troop P Headquarters in Hanover Township. Hunter appeared Friday for his preliminary hearing, which was continued to an as-yet-scheduled date.

Assistant District Attorneys Jill Matthews, Gerry Scott, and Julian Truskowski are prosecuting.

Frederick Balester’s trial is scheduled to begin Oct. 5.