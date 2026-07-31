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WYOMING — A motorcyclist from Swoyersville died from injuries following a two-vehicle crash in the 900 block of Wyoming Avenue in Wyoming Borough on Thursday.

Wyoming Area Regional Police Chief Michael Turner identified the man as 35-year-old Nicholas Rosenbaum.

Rosenbaum was traveling north in the driving lane of Wyoming Avenue when another vehicle appeared to have pulled out from McDonald’s when the collision occurred at about 2 p.m., Turner said.

Rosenbaum, who was wearing a helmet, was transported to Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Township, where he died.

Turner said the Pennsylvania State Police Reconstruction Unit is assisting in the investigation.