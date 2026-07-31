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WILKES-BARRE — A Hanover Township man who was convicted by a Luzerne County jury of fleeing police in Nanticoke City was sentenced to time served and immediately paroled on Thursday.

Court of Common Pleas Judge Michael T. Vough sentenced Scott Teixeira, 41, to 50 days time served at the county correctional facility for the charge of fleeing or attempting to elude an officer. A jury convicted Teixeira following a one-day trial on June 22.

Teixeira, of Cist Street, was charged by Nanticoke police with ignoring a traffic stop as he fled a reported domestic disturbance with a woman in the 100 block of West Grand Street on Nov. 12, 2024, according to court records.

Police in court records say Teixeira failed to stop at several intersections controlled by stop signs during the pursuit.

Teixeira stopped for police in the 400 block of East Grand Street.

Teixeira was fined $125 for the stop sign violations.