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DALLAS — U.S. Rep. Rob Bresnahan, Jr., R-Dallas Township, this week said when infrastructure — especially water and wastewater infrastructure — is left behind, everyone is affected.

Bresnahan joined Dallas Area Municipal Authority (DAMA) leaders to announce $1,000,000 in federal funding to upgrade DAMA’s wastewater infrastructure.

“Reliable sewer systems protect public health, safeguard our environment, support economic growth, and ensure our communities can continue to thrive,” Bresnahan said. “This investment into the Dallas Area Municipal Authority’s wastewater infrastructure will ensure we stay ahead of challenges instead of waiting for emergencies.”

The project is the first step in a larger regional effort to strengthen the area’s wastewater infrastructure. It will begin building a backup wastewater pipeline beneath the Susquehanna River, creating a second route to keep wastewater flowing if the primary line is damaged or taken out of service. By adding this safeguard, the project will improve reliability, reduce the risk of service disruptions, and better protect surrounding communities and the environment.

Bresnahan was joined by State Representative Brenda Pugh, DAMA Executive Director Jim Reino, and Mark Grochocki of State Sen. Lisa Baker’s office.

“This is what local, state, and federal agencies working together toward a common goal looks like,” Pugh, R-Dallas Township, said. “I want to thank Congressman Bresnahan for keeping it local and bringing funding that our communities need back home.”

“This is one of the first times in a long time that we’ve gotten the federal government to take a look at our entire sewer system and the challenges we face,” Reino said. “Congressman Bresnahan has been the first person on the federal side to come to our aid and say, ‘I want to listen. Tell me what we can do.’”

This project is one of 13 that Bresnahan said he has secured federal funding for in the Fiscal Year 2026 appropriations process, including other projects to improve wastewater infrastructure, as well as investments in roads, bridges, housing, education, and law enforcement.

He said he also supported the bipartisan Water Resources Development Act of 2026, which expands access to federal water resources programs and helps communities improve wastewater systems, reduce flood risks, and invest in long-term resilience.

“I want to thank the Dallas Area Municipal Authority for their work and advocacy for this project,” Bresnahan said. “Their work often happens behind the scenes, but it is essential to the quality of life people enjoy every day. I’ll continue working with them and in Washington to make sure all our communities have the infrastructure they need to succeed.”

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Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.