Make sure your home isn’t a target

🔊 Listen to this

Whether your vacation takes you near or far, AAA offers travelers peace of mind with tips to keep your home safe while you’re away.

According to the FBI, a break-in occurs every 28-40 seconds in the United States, and burglars often target homes that appear unoccupied, such as during vacation periods.

Residential burglaries continued a downward trend with reports decreasing by 19% in the first 6 months of 2025, according to the Council on Criminal Justice. However, there are still hundreds of thousands of burglaries each year, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

• In 2023, the FBI reported 852,963 burglaries.

• In 2024, the overall per-capita burglary rate in the U.S. was 229.2 per 100,000 people.

• The three states with the highest burglary rates were New Mexico (500), Oklahoma (411), and Louisiana (405).

• The lowest were New Hampshire (48), Rhode Island (91), and Maine (100).

• With 117 burglaries per 100,000 residents, Pennsylvania ranked 6, tied with Connecticut and Wisconsin.

“Vacations require preparation and planning, just as you ensure all your items are packed for a relaxing time away, it’s also important to protect your home and keep your possessions safe,” said Dan Scroggins, AAA’s vice president. “Often, in the rush to get ready for vacation, home security is forgotten. By taking a few moments to safeguard your home and keep your valuables safe, you can enjoy your vacation with peace of mind.”

AAA Club Alliance offers the following tips to protect your home while you are away:

• Make it time-consuming to break into your home. Research suggests that if burglars think it will take more than four or five minutes to break into a home, they will move on. Check outside doors and frames to ensure they are strong and made of metal or thick hardwood. Use deadbolts on windows and doors to slow burglars down or deter them entirely.

• Invest in an effective burglar alarm that, when triggered, alerts the police, fire department, and other emergency services. Check with your insurance agent about possible discounts for an alarm system.

• Secure your Wi-Fi network and enable strong passwords and device protections. Make sure personal information on your computer is difficult to access.

• Keep valuables locked up and out of sight. Expensive jewelry, electronic devices, and other high-value items should be hidden from plain view and placed in lock boxes.

• Make your home look inhabited. Use timers to turn lights on and off, temporarily stop newspaper deliveries, and arrange for your mail to be picked up or held by the post office. An unkempt lawn is also an indicator to burglars that you are away. Hire a lawn service to maintain your yard if you will be away for an extended period.

• Ask a dependable neighbor, friend, or family member to keep an eye on your home while you’re away.

• Although vacations are exciting, try not to post about them on social media; someone may see your posts and target your home while you’re away. Avoid discussing your vacation plans in public places, such as at the grocery store or at your local café.

• Create a home inventory. If you do need to file a claim, preparing a home inventory of your possessions beforehand will make the process easier.

• Check your insurance policy to ensure that you have the coverage you need in case you experience theft or damage to your property.

Security experts note that burglars tend to look first in predictable hiding places where homeowners commonly store cash, jewelry, keys, medications, and important documents.

Where do burglars look first in a home?

• Near windows and doors — burglars often start near entry points, looking for valuables and spare keys hidden outside or just inside the home.

• Entryway drawers and cabinets — these areas commonly contain car keys, cash, important documents, and other easy-to-grab items.

• Dresser drawers — bedrooms are prime targets, and burglars frequently search dressers for jewelry, cash, and valuables hidden among clothing.

• Under the mattress — a classic hiding spot for money, jewelry, firearms, prescriptions, and other valuables that thieves know to check.

• Portable safes — small, unsecured safes can be carried away whole, making them attractive targets for burglars.

• Medicine cabinets — thieves often search for prescription medications that can be sold illegally.

• Office drawers — home offices may contain cash, financial records, passwords, and personal information useful for identity theft.

• Vases and decorative containers — burglars know homeowners sometimes hide valuables in everyday household items and will often check these places.

• Kitchen Freezers and Storage Areas — cash and jewelry hidden in freezers, cereal boxes, pantries, or storage containers are common targets because burglars know these popular hiding spots.