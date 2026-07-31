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The Shapiro-Davis administration this week announced that eligible nonprofit organizations across Pennsylvania can now apply for $10 million to enhance security and protect against hate crimes through the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency’s (PCCD) Nonprofit Security Grant Fund Program.

The funding, secured in the 2026-27 budget, will support planning, training, equipment, and technology upgrades at places of worship, community centers, and other nonprofit institutions across the commonwealth that primarily serve individuals or communities at heightened risk of hate crimes.

Since taking office, the Shapiro-Davis administration has secured $35 million for the Nonprofit Security Grant Fund Program to help nonprofit organizations strengthen security, prevent hate crimes, and ensure Pennsylvanians can safely gather, worship, and access services in their communities.

“Protecting public safety is our mission every day at PCCD, and this program truly exemplifies that,” said Kirsten Kenyon, executive director of PCCD. “By once again investing $10 million in the Nonprofit Security Grant Fund Program in this year’s budget, we’re continuing to support critical security enhancements to help ensure that community members can safely gather, worship, and access services without fear.”

PCCD’s latest Nonprofit Security Grant Fund Program solicitation, awarded in March, invested more than $10 million in 191 nonprofit organizations across 28 Pennsylvania counties.

2026 Fall nonprofit security grant funding

• Eligible entities

Nonprofit organizations across Pennsylvania that primarily serve individuals or communities at heightened risk of hate crimes, as identified by the FBI’s Hate Crime Statistics, are eligible to apply.

Those that fall under this category include individuals, groups, or institutions targeted because of race/ethnicity/ancestry, religion, sexual orientation, disability, gender identity, or gender biases.

•Eligible uses

Applicants are eligible for security enhancements to protect the safety and security of users of a Pennsylvania facility owned or operated by the nonprofit.

Grant awards can range from $5,000 to $150,000 for a variety of eligible items, including:

• Safety and security planning and training;

• Purchase of safety and security equipment and technology;

• Upgrades to existing structures that enhance safety and security; and

• Vulnerability and threat assessments.

Eligible nonprofits must submit the initial request form through SurveyMonkey by Wednesday, September 10, 2026.

DHS to issue one-time supplemental payments

Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (PA DHS) Secretary Dr. Val Arkoosh this week announced that eligible households will receive a $100 supplemental payment from the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).

PA DHS will issue the $100 supplemental payments for households that both received LIHEAP during the 2025-26 season and include at least one family member who has a disability, is age 60 or older, or is a child under the age of six.

Approximately 193,000 households will automatically receive a supplemental payment from the same utility vendor that received their cash grant during the normal LIHEAP season. Households will receive a notice informing them that they are eligible for the supplement.

“We know that even though winter is over, many Pennsylvanians may still need assistance with utility bills from last season,” Arkoosh said. “LIHEAP helps some of the Commonwealth’s most vulnerable citizens — children, older Pennsylvanians, people with disabilities, and low-income families — make ends meet and keep their homes safer.”

LIHEAP is administered by PA DHS and provides assistance with a household’s heating bill for renters and homeowners. If the household’s supplemental payment is issued to an electric vendor, it may be applied to cooling costs.

LIHEAP assistance is available in the form of cash or crisis grants, which are distributed directly to a household’s utility company or home heating fuel provider, and recipients do not have to repay this assistance.

LIHEAP is a federally funded program, and the supplemental payments are possible because of federal LIHEAP funding remaining from the 2025-26 season.

Supplemental payments will be distributed directly to a household’s utility company or home heating fuel provider beginning on July 29. Eligible households will receive the benefit automatically and do not need to apply.

The 2025-26 LIHEAP season ended on May 8, 2026, helping more than 278,000 households across Pennsylvania keep their homes heated and safe through the winter months. The supplemental payment will not affect a household’s eligibility for the upcoming 2026-27 LIHEAP season.

Pennsylvanians can apply for other public assistance programs at www.dhs.pa.gov/COMPASS.

Fetterman, colleagues introduce bipartisan bill

Ahead of National Whistleblower Day, U.S. Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) and U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) introduced the CFTC Whistleblower Protection and Program Improvement Act to provide long-term stability to the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) whistleblower program, strengthen protections for whistleblowers, and speed up award processing.

The CFTC ensures America’s commodity markets remain fair, transparent, and free from fraud and manipulation. This includes the markets farmers rely on to set prices for crops, livestock, and other agricultural products.

“Whistleblowers put their jobs and often their lives on the line to call out the most serious offenses in the workplace,” Fetterman said. “Zero doubt that they should be protected.”

The CFTC Whistleblower Protection and Program Improvement Act would:

• Enhance protections for CFTC whistleblowers.

• Make permanent the separate account that funds the CFTC Whistleblower Office.

• Raise the CPF cap from $100 million to $300 million.

• Ensure whistleblower claims are processed in a timely manner.

• Eliminate a court-created loophole prohibiting whistleblowers from receiving an award because a company declared bankruptcy.

• Ensure CFTC-regulated entities inform their employees of their whistleblower rights.

Garrity: Nearly $820M in ‘improper payments’ stopped

Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity this week released the Pennsylvania Treasury Department’s first-ever Payment Production and Improper Payments Report, giving taxpayers an unprecedented look at the rigorous audit process that protects Commonwealth funds before they go out the door.

“As state treasurer, making government more transparent isn’t just a priority, it’s my mission,” Garrity said. “For the first time ever, Treasury is offering a clear look at the tangible savings generated by our robust auditing process — this is proof to taxpayers that they have a dedicated fiscal watchdog on their side, relentlessly safeguarding every dollar.”

In Fiscal Year 2024-25, Garrity said Treasury’s Bureau of Fiscal Review audited nearly 10 million payment requests totaling more than $181 billion submitted by the more than 70 state agencies that Treasury serves.

Through its audits, Fiscal Review identified and prevented 18,765 improper payments worth nearly $820 million — and documented $88.1 million in direct taxpayer savings by catching over-payments, duplicate payments, and payments to incorrect payees before they were issued.

The most common reasons for rejection in FY 2024-25 were incorrect addresses, missing or incorrect supporting documentation, incorrect payees, and agency-requested rejections. Report highlights include a $2.9 million duplicate payment, a $1.2 million payment rejected due to an incorrect address, and a rejected quarterly allocation of more than $40 million after the submitting agency flagged calculation errors.

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Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.