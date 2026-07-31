A group seeking to repeal a Luzerne County anti-discrimination ordinance held a news conference Friday outside the county courthouse in Wilkes-Barre to highlight concerns about efforts to stop their movement. Shown, from left, are Alyssa Fusaro, Desiree Edwards, Joe Granteed, Walter Griffith, and Tyler Meyers.

🔊 Listen to this

Some leaders of a group trying to place Luzerne County’s new anti-discrimination ordinance on the ballot for voters to decide held a news conference outside the county courthouse in Wilkes-Barre on Friday.

The group was primarily responding to a public session at the courthouse the night before, where Liz Bradbury, chair of the Lehigh County Human Relations Commission, answered citizens’ questions about the ordinance.

Prior county controller Walter Griffith, who heads the group seeking a referendum question to repeal the ordinance, announced he obtained a communication from Bradbury through a public information request that documents her underlying mission to stop the citizen referendum.

Griffith said he finds her intervention effort “disturbing” and believes Bradbury’s position should be known because she is taking on a prominent role here as citizens weigh what information they consider regarding the ordinance.

According to the document Griffith released, Bradbury sent an email to Council Chairman Jimmy Sabatino and Council Vice Chairwoman Brittany Stephenson on June 26, the same week his group completed its second batch of petition signatures for the repeal referendum effort.

“The possibility of this referendum going further is serious because if civil rights goes to a vote, nothing is more divisive for everyone. I led the effort to stop a ballot measure in Allentown in 2002. It was grim, but we won by stopping the petition before it got to the ballot. I strongly encourage you to stop this referendum effort asap,” Bradbury wrote.

She went on to state proposed actions and ordinance talking points and asked the council members if they have “other plans to work to stop this referendum other than just hoping they won’t get the signatures,” it said.

Sabatino said Friday he did not respond to Bradbury’s communication or take any steps to stop the petition signature effort. While he fully supports the ordinance, Sabatino said he “welcomes” a referendum if the citizens meet all requirements.

“Nobody is above the will of the people,” Sabatino said. “I did not stand in the way of Walter Griffith or other petition seekers at all.”

Sabatino said he respects the county home rule charter option to seek a repeal referendum, which has not been exercised before.

Stephenson also said she did not stand in the way of the petition signature collection process.

“The people have the right to do their referendum. If they secure the necessary signatures, then the people will have their say, and I absolutely support that,” Stephenson said. “Until then, I will continue to advocate for the anti-discrimination ordinance and creation of the county human relations commission.”

Bradbury said Friday she is not hiding her opposition to referendums regarding civil rights matters and is particularly against the effort here because she believes false statements are being made to convince people to sign. “Referendums on people’s fundamental rights are wrong,” she said.

Griffith and several others at Friday’s press conference said statements petition circulators are making about the ordinance are based on the document wording and that voters have a right to decide on legislation that extends beyond county government.

Home rule was implemented in the county to give citizens a voice in government, Griffith said, reading the charter preamble. Nobody should be trying to stop citizens from exercising that right to take action if they believe a council action is “out of control,” he added.

Any explanations and defense of the ordinance should be coming from officials in this county, not “an outside person,” he said.

The group expressed confidence it will secure more than the 11,615 signatures required by Aug. 8. Leaders said they were unaware of any petition signers seeking to withdraw their signatures, as mentioned during Thursday’s session. Griffith and petition committee member Tyler Meyers, of Sugar Notch, said Thursday’s session had the opposite effect because it prompted some people to contact them seeking to sign the petition, with Griffith asserting many answers to citizen questions were “mostly opinions and anecdotal responses.”

According to Griffith, the ordinance was not approved by the county law office, is government “overreach,” and has unknown financial costs beyond the $1,500 stated in the ordinance, in part because the county administration has not yet quantified the potential effect on staff.

A proposed companion ordinance pending council approval said the volunteer, 13-citizen human relations commission appointed by council would administer and enforce the ordinance and must receive “sufficient administrative and legal support” from the county Human Resources Department and Office of Law to carry out its powers and duties, including assistance with the intake of discrimination complaints and investigation of filed complaints.

During Friday’s conference, Griffith, Meyers, Luzerne resident Alyssa Fusaro, and Plains Township resident Joe Granteed explained implications of the ordinance wording that alarms them and others.

Granteed maintained he does not recall any council members openly highlighting the ordinance plans in their platforms when they were running for office, which in his mind negates any argument that voters knowingly elected them to implement it.

Meyers and Griffith argued that ordinance supporters are the ones acting inappropriately online. Meyers said attempts to hurt business-owning petition signers with bad reviews have been countered by highlighting such efforts and bringing more business their way.

Local journalism matters, and your support makes it possible. You can help sustain this work by making a donation or choosing one of our subscription options. Subscribers enjoy valuable benefits, including full access to our e-edition, a reduced ad experience on timesleader.com, and more.



Your support helps ensure independent, high-quality local news remains available today and for future generations. Thank you for standing with local journalism. Click for subscription offers.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.