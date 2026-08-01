A dog also died, and 3 people were injured

The scene of a fatal house fire Saturday morning on Bennett Street in Luzerne Borough.

The scene of a fatal house fire Saturday morning on Bennett Street in Luzerne Borough.

The scene of a fatal house fire Saturday morning on Bennett Street in Luzerne Borough.

The scene of a fatal house fire Saturday morning on Bennett Street in Luzerne Borough.

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LUZERNE — A 15-year-old boy and a dog were killed, and three people were injured in an early Saturday morning fire in Luzerne Borough, officials said.

Crews were called just before 6 a.m. to Bennett Street for a house fire, according to Luzerne Borough Police Chief Dan Duffy. Multiple departments were called to the scene.

The 15-year-old died at the scene, the coroner said. An autopsy for the boy will be scheduled for early next week.

Three other people were in the house at the time, Duffy said. They were transported to the hospital with traumatic injuries, and their current condition is unknown.

Duffy said the fire was noticed by Officer Chris Vecchi, who they alerted the people inside and the neighbors.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the cause of the fire, though Duffy said the public has no reason to be concerned at this time.

This story was originally published by 2822news.com.

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This story was originally published by 2822news.com.