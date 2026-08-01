Robert Tambur, real estate developer who started the Arena Hub Shopping Plaza, died Wednesday at the age of 87.

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WILKES-BARRE — In a 2015 interview with the Times Leader, Robert L. Tambur talked about how his approach to business and life was the key to his success.

Tambur, of Shavertown, died Wednesday at the age of 87. Funeral arrangements are being finalized and will be announced by Adonizio Funeral Home, LLC, Pittston.

In the interview, Tambur, one of five children, said he and his three brothers worked from the age of 10 through high school, noting, “work was never forced, but part of the family culture.”

Tambur said the lessons learned from strong family values provided the foundation for him to create Tammac Holdings Corporation, providing credit-related products, insurance services and resort-industry financing.

Tambur is credited with developing the Arena Hub Plaza, behind the Wyoming Valley Mall on Mundy Street in Wilkes-Barre Township, as well as several other projects. Tambur and his son, Robert Tamburro, formed a company — TFP Limited — to develop The Point on Mundy Street, Mundy Street Square, 315 Marketplace, and Commerce Boulevard Commons.

Another project under construction behind the Wilkes-Barre Veterans Affair Medical Center — Valley Crest Commons — is a 62-acre development on the former site of Valley Crest nursing home.

“Create an environment of trust with both employees and clientele,” Tambur responded when asked what advice he would offer young entrepreneurs. “I feel fortunate to have had the ability and financial resources to accomplish all my desires and goals. I have no regrets as far as missed opportunities.”

Tambur also believed in Northeastern Pennsylvania and its potential.

“This area has a developed culture for working hard, educating our children and helping our neighbors,” he said. “Sometimes we (Northeast Pennsylvanians) have a bad self-image and don’t realize all the positives that we have around us.”

Tambur’s son, Robert Tamburro, said his father possessed an energy and drive to be the best he could be.

“And he accomplished that,” Tamburro said. “He was committed to that approach. He always felt a duty to do the right thing and to play the game of life as hard as he could, whether it be in business, politics, friendship, charitable endeavors — he always did the right thing.”

Tamburro said his father took life seriously in whatever he did and also enjoyed life with his family, friends and community.

“He had an attitude that you always have to do the right thing and do it with respect,” Tamburro said. “He would tell everybody to always give it your all.”

Tamburro said his father always loved athletics, and when he stopped playing sports, he approached everything he did as if it were an athletic contest.

“He would look at everything like preparing for a game,” Tamburro said. “He would practice, think ahead, deal with setbacks, then get ready for the next step. He was always optimistic. He never complained or got down — he found a path, and he adjusted.”

Tamburro said when he was starting out in business, his father set him on the right path.

“He would tell me to push forward, that negatives will happen, but the positives will come. He was always confident they would.”

Tamburro said competition drove his father to pursue his dreams.

“He enjoyed that,” Tamburro said. “He pushed the limits forward. My mom used to say he had ‘quiet determination.’ That’s how he operated. He had a never-give-up attitude — he never panicked.”

Tamburro said he will remember his father for his honesty, integrity, kindness, fairness, and perseverance.

“He believed in NEPA,” Tamburro said. “He was a proponent of this region — always proud — and he remained forever loyal. When someone would suggest relocating, my dad would say, ‘Why not here?’ He loved this area and its people.”

COMMUNITY LEADERS REACT

Rep. Brenda Pugh

“Robert Tambur leaves behind a legacy that can be seen throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania. His vision helped transform our region through commercial development, job creation, and investments that strengthened our local economy, while his generosity and philanthropy touched countless lives.

“He understood that strong communities are built by investing in both people and opportunity, and the impact of his life’s work will continue to benefit Luzerne County for generations to come.

“My deepest condolences to the Tambur family during this difficult time.”

Sen. Lisa Baker

“Bob Tambur reflects the kind of individual who is the heart and soul of a strong and attractive community. His success as an entrepreneur was matched by his generosity.

“I was proud to have him as a friend and mentor over the past 40 years. He was intelligent, wise, and perceptive, given to the pursuit of progress and bringing out the positive in others.

“As a fond personal memory, Gary and I used Bob’s car for our wedding.”

U.S. Rep. Rob Bresnahan

“Bob Tambur was a pillar in the Wilkes-Barre community. His involvement in local real estate, business, and philanthropic endeavors endured for decades and left a lasting impact on Northeast Pennsylvania.

“I have known Bob since I was a baby, and he was a dear friend of my grandfather, Wally.

“Chelsea and I are praying for the Tambur family, all who knew him, and the entire Wilkes-Barre community as we grieve this tremendous loss.”

U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser

“It’s a somber day, but at the same time, everyone remembers him fondly, not just here, but everywhere.

“If you looked up the definition of pillar of the community in the dictionary, it was Bob Tambur. He was a great business leader who supported significant projects that improved our community.

“More than that, he was a great friend, mentor, and philanthropist who gave so much back to everyone in his life.”

Former Rep. Aaron Kaufer

“The impact Mr. Tambur had on our community as a business leader and philanthropist cannot be overstated. There are countless organizations and people that have been significantly impacted by Mr. Tambur and his family.

“The ripple effect of his legacy on our community will continue on for years and years to come. He left an indelible mark not only our community but on me as a public servant and a person.

Mr. Tambur was like a second father to me, and he was one of my first supporters when I ran for office. I remember him coming to my first event ever with a $1,000 check, and it felt like it was a million dollars.

“Having someone like Mr. T, as I called him, come and show his support gave a boost in confidence to all my supporters, including me. I would not have been nearly as successful as I have been without the influence of Mr. T on my life, and there are so many others who would attest to the same.

“I truly feel like I lost a member of my family.”

Tony Barletta, Blue Ridge Golf Club

“I started as manager of Blue Ridge in spring 1998, and I am still there as a consultant.

“Mr. Tambur gave me the opportunity to manage Blue Ridge. I could not have worked for a better man.

Mr. Tambur was understanding, down-to-earth, very humble, and very generous. He was like my second father.

“We grew Blue Ridge from 9 to 18 to 27 holes. He loved that place — he loved the people. I can’t say enough about him. We just had a great connection”

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Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.